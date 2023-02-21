Region 4B two.JPG

Miles Renner of Lead-Deadwood, left,  battles Philip Area’s Gage Ravellette in the 145-pound championship match. Renner earned second-place honors at the Region 4B tournament. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

Click to purchase this photo

LEAD — A total of six boys’ wrestlers from Lead-Deadwood and Newell earned top-four spots in their respective weight classes at Saturday’s Region 4B tournament, held at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym in Lead.

Lead-Deadwood qualified five wrestlers for state. They are Drew Janke (second place at 120 pounds, 2-1 record for the day), Miles Renner (second at 145, 2-1 record), Mekhi Hayes (third at 138, 3-1 record), Ethan Hess (fourth at 182, 2-2 record), and Dylan Meade (fourth at 220, 2-2 record).

