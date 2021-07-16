Five Elected to SDGA Golf Hall of Fame

SIOUX FALLS — The Board of Directors of the South Dakota Golf Association is pleased to announce the election of five new members to the South Dakota Golf Hall of Fame.
They are as follows.
Merv Bouchie: Bouchie was a multi-sport athlete at Agar High School, but golf was not one of them. He took up the game while attending Huron College and within a few years was a scratch player.
In 1971, Bouchie began his career in golf when he was hired to manage Memorial Golf Course in Huron.
He then managed Meadowbrook GC (now Broadland Creek GC) in Huron before becoming the head golf professional at Mitchell’s Lakeview GC in 1996.
After retiring from Lakeview in 2007, Bouchie was elected to serve on the South Da-kota Golf Association board of directors, a position he held for 11 years, including two terms as president.
Bouchie lives in Mitchell.
Tedd Evans: Evans grew up in Pipestone, Minn., and received a degree in horti-culture from the University of Minnesota.
He worked at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn., before moving to Brookings Country Club in 1980.
After serving as golf course superintendent, he became the club’s general manager in 1992, a role he held until retiring in 2019.
Evans is a founding member of the South Dakota Chapter of the Golf Course Super-intendents Association of America and was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006.
Since retiring, Evans helped design, build, and grow in the new Par 3 course and practice facility at Brookings CC.
Evans lives in Brookings.
Rod Garrison: Garrison grew up in Rock Rapids, Iowa, and graduated from Southern State College in Springfield, S.Dak.
He coached girls golf at O’Gorman High School in Sioux Falls for 31 years, and boys golf for 12 years.
The girls’ teams won 12 state championships, while the boys teams captured five state titles.
He was named National High School Athletic Association Golf Coach of the Year in 2007 and in 2014 was enshrined in the NHSAA Golf Coaches Hall of Fame.
Garrison created the Southeast Junior Challenge, a series of junior golf events. Through the Southeast Junior Challenge, he raised money for local golf teams as well as scholarships for high school students.
Garrison lives in Tea.
Dean Heymans: Heymans enjoyed a 45-year career as a golf course superinten-dent at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.
Starting as an assistant in 1974, Heymans became the head superintendent in 1977.
He is a founding member of the South Dakota Chapter of the Golf Course Superin-tendents Association of America and a mentor to aspiring golf course maintenance professionals.
Heymans most impressive accomplishment is nursing Hillsview GC back to health after the devastating Missouri River flooding of 2013 caused the course to be closed for two years.
Heymans lives in Pierre.
Steve Weiland: Welland grew up in Rapid City, where he was a standout player at Stevens High School and South Dakota School of Mines & Technology.
A member at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club in Yankton, Welland has won five SDGA championships.
He and his wife Cindy have won the Senior Husband-Wife Championship four times, and Welland teamed with Kyle Repp of Yankton to capture a Mid-Amateur Two-Man Championship.
Welland has served on the Hillcrest Pro-Am committee as well as on the club’s board of directors.
Welland lives in Yankton.
An induction ceremony will be held Sept. 20 at The Holiday Inn and Suites, which is located at 2040 West Russell Street in Sioux Falls and is home to The South Dakota Golf Hall of Fame.
