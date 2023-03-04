By Dennis Knuckles
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — Thomas Finch is the new Spearfish High School boys’ tennis coach.
He replaces Cain Kolar, who resigned after the 2022 spring tennis season.
“I’ve been involved in the game for more than 40 years, and with the coach from last year stepping down, I just recognized the need, and got some encouragement from some of the folks I play with on a regular basis that said I should go ahead and do it,” said Fitch. “I’m just looking to give back to the game. I have the time. I’m semi-retired, and I really enjoy the game, so I thought it would be an option for e to give something back.”
Fitch said he originally from Ohio, and played tennis in high school for a couple of years, and then recreationally for several years after that.
“I have three brothers, and we used to play doubles. T was pretty cut-throat doubles, if you can imagine playing with four brothers on the court,” said Fitch. I played in some tournaments at West Ranch High School in Beloit, Ohio.
Fitch spent more than 27 years in the Air Force retiring as a colonel and he played tennis recreationally during his years of service.
“In the Air Force, I coached a number of intramural sports: softball, flag football, that kind of stuff,” said Fitch. “Being an officer in the Air Force, I was able to work with a lot of youngster, who I was able to coach and mentor.”
Finch said he still plays occasionally in United States Tennis Association (USTA) competing in singles and doubles.
Finch became familiar with the Northern Black Hills when he was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Box Elder, from 2010-2012.
“I was able to get to know the area while we stationed here. Then we went back to Ohio, where I finished my Air Force career,” said Fitch. “After searching, we decided that we just loved this area, so we built a home here in the hills, just south of town (Spearfish) last year, and we moved in March of 2022.”
Fitch said he is somewhat familiar with the Spearfish boys’ tennis program.
“I know Cain (Kolar) from play with and against him, and he actually asked me to come outlast year to hit with some of his stronger players, so I got to know him and the program a little bit,” Fitch said.
Finch said he had his first official meeting with the team on Tuesday.
‘It was the initial meeting with the player, talking about administrative stuff as well as coaching philosophy, and introducing them to assistant coach Alexis Quail,” Fitch said.
Fitch said the Spartans first official practice begins on March 13.
“We are looking forward to that and within two weeks we begin our first set of matches,” he said.
Fitch outlined the teams goals for the program.
“Our goal is for each of the boy’s to improve individually, and build their game. And when we do that, we will build a strong team, because it is an individual sport, but it is also a team sport as well,” said Fitch.
Stephanie Ornelas, the Spearfish High School activities director said, “We are excited to add two new coaches to our amazing Spearfish High School coaching staff. Coach Fitch and Coach Quail bring knowledge and experience to the boys’ tennis program, and looking forward for the season ahead.”
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.