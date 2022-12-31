RAPID CITY — A six-goal first period propelled the Rapid City Rush to a 7-4 ECHL hockey victory over the Tulsa Oilers, Wednesday, at The Monument Ice Arena.
Rory Kerins’ power-play goal with 15 ½ minutes left in the period put the Rush ahead 1-0. Teammate Ilya Nikolaev scored two minutes later to make the score 2-0.
Alex Aleardi and Matt Marcinew added Rush goals within a span of 2 minutes 15 seconds. Marcinew’s tally gave Rapid City a 4-0 advantage with 6 ½ minutes to go in the first period.
A goal by Colton Leiter increased the Rush edge to 5-0 with 2 minutes 56 seconds left in the opening period. Tulsa got on the scoreboard 19 seconds later, as Dante Sheriff’s tally brought the Oilers to within 5-1.
Ryan Zuhlsdorf ended Rapid City’s first-period scoring with 1:19 left. His tally presented the home team with a 6-1 edge.
Each team scored a goal in the second period.
Ryley Lindgren got on the scoreboard for Tulsa, who trailed 6-2. Brett Gravelle posted a power-play tally to keep Rapid City ahead by five goals, at 7-2.
Tulsa scored twice in the third period for the final 7-4 margin. Cameron Supryka netted a power-play goal; Eddie Matsushima scored at even strength.
Rapid City finished two for six on the power play, with Tulsa going one for three. The Oilers claimed a 41-38 shots advantage.
Daniil Chechelev made 37 saves and recorded the goaltending win for Rapid City. Tulsa’s Colten Ellis stopped six shots, with teammate Brad Arvanitis making 25 saves.
The Rush (14-15-0, 28 standings points) snapped a seven-game losing streak and is third in the Mountain Division. Teams receive two standings points for a win.
Rapid City will host the Oilers at 7:05 p.m. tonight.
