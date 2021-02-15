SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University hosted the Yellow Jacket Open indoor track and field meet on Saturday, Feb. 13.
“Wins are always good, a great motivation and confidence-builder,” said Black Hills State head coach Seth Mischke, whose team collected top honors in 13 individual events.
Mischke said this season has seen strange things, but the goal remains the same. That is to qualify as many as possible for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Championships later this month in Spearfish, and then produce at that meet.
Every team will have relays at the conference meet, with the top 14 in each individual event qualifying, Mischke said.
“This weekend is bigger than any other weekend,” Mischke said in looking toward the Stinger Open, set for Feb. 19-20 in Spearfish. “It is kind of our last opportunity to see what shakes out.”
Event winners and other top-eight Black Hills State finishers follow.
MEN’S DIVISION
60-meter dash
1 Morgan Fawver (Chadron State) 6.82 seconds. Black Hills State: 5 Reece Ullery 7.26, 6 Mason Sartain 7.29.
200-meter dash
1 Morgan Fawver (Chadron State) 22.42 seconds. Black Hills State: 4 Conor McGraw 23.47, 6 Mason Sartain 23.59.
400-meter dash
1 Osvaldo Cano (Chadron State) 50.17 seconds. Black Hills State: 5 Larenzo Ebell 52.78, 6 Shane McGraw 52.84, 8 Frank Becker 54.25.
800-meter run
1 Andrew Ferris (South Dakota School of Mines & Technology) 1 minute 57.80 seconds. Black Hills State: 2 Tim Brown 2:01.45, 5 Ryan Rafferty 2:06.39, 6 Landon Nicholson 2:06:45.
Mile run
1 Marcos Valerio (Black Hills State) 4 minutes 38.32 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 3 Addison Redfox 4:46:19, 4 Nolan Maher 4:48.00, 7 Wyatt Dooley 5:10.07.
3,000-meter run
1 Joel Haas (South Dakota Mines) 8 minutes 53.12 seconds. Black Hills State: 5 Collin Brauer 9:21.21, 8 Marcos Valerio 9:27.83.
60-meter hurdles
1 Jonathan Hopkins (South Dakota Mines) 8.65 seconds. Black Hills State: 4 Seth Hills 9.01, 7 Conor McGraw 9.29.
4x400-meter relay
1 Black Hills State 3 minutes 34.32 seconds. Members were Seth Hills, Shane McGraw, Frank Becker, and Larenzo Ebell.
High jump
1 Alec Penfield (Chadron State) 6 feet 4 inches. Black Hills State: 3 Drazen Moratzka 6-2.
Pole vault
1 Ty Nickerson (South Dakota Mines) 15 feet 0.75 inches. Black Hills State: 4 Ryan Foy 13-7, 6 Ben Marowf 11-7.25.
Long jump
1 Emory Yoosook (Chadron State) 21 feet 6.25 inches. Black Hills State: 2 Reece Ullery 20-9.25, 3 Nana Kwame Dwamena 20-6.25, 4 Mason Morris 20-5.25, 8 Jayson Barry 17-0.
Triple jump
1 Reece Ullery (Black Hills State) 44 feet 1.25 inches. Other Black Hills State: 3 Nana Kwame Dwamena 42-0.75, 4 Mason Morris 38-10.50, 5 Alex Marius 38-8.25.
Shot put
1 Hoyt Nicholas (Black Hills State) 47 feet 1 inch. Other Black Hills State: 6 Sully Mack 43-9.75.
Weight throw
1 Hoyt Nicholas (Black Hills State) 57 feet 5.50 inches. Other Black Hills State: 5 Sully Mack 51-0.25.
WOMEN’S DIVISION
60-meter dash
1 Breanne Fuller (Black Hills State) 7.94 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 2 Sophie Curtis 8.43.
200-meter dash
1 Breanne Fuller (Black Hills State) 25.82 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 4 Sophie Curtis 27.92.
400-meter dash
1 Zoe Langseth (unattached) 58.93 seconds. Black Hills State: 2 Mikayla Tracy 1 minute 0.09 seconds, 3 Erica Dykstra 1:00.99, 5 Hannah Struble 1:09.57.
800-meter run
1 Taylor Lundquist (Black Hills State) 2 minutes 22.91 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 3 Mayson Hudyma 2:39.00.
Mile run
1 Sydney Little Light (Rocky Mountain) 5 minutes 21.03 seconds.
3,000-meter run
1 Mei-Li Stevens (Rocky Mountain) 10 minutes 46.18 seconds. Black Hills State: 2 Angela Hovdenes 11:05.08, 3 Morgan Wald 11:05.17.
60-meter hurdles
1 Erica Keeble (South Dakota Mines) 9.37 seconds. Black Hills State: 4 Sophie Curtis 10.21, 7 Hannah Struble 10.69.
4x400-meter relay
1 Black Hills State 4 minutes 10.58 seconds. Members were Taylor Lundquist, Samantha Bates, Erica Dykstra, and Mikayla Tracy.
High jump
1 Jourdaine Cerenil (Chadron State) 5 feet 3 inches.
Pole vault
1 Erica Keeble (South Dakota Mines) 12 feet 2.50 inches. Black Hills State: 2 JoJo Sherman 11-8.50, 3 Hannah Hendrick 11-8.50, 6 Gabbi Nowodworski 10-2.75.
Long jump
1 Samantha Bates (Black Hills State) 17 feet 0.50 inches.
Triple jump
1 Samantha Bates (Black Hills State) 35 feet 5.75 inches.
Shot put
1 Kyla Sawvell (Black Hills State) 45 feet 1.50 inches.
Weight throw
1 Kyla Sawvell (Black Hills State) 61 feet 8.25 inches, met NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standard. Other Black Hills State: 2 Maddi Fidler 54-0.50, 5 Savanna Perez 49-10.
