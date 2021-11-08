Fierbach-Graveman wins title

DES MOINES, Iowa — Taylor Fierbach-Graveman, of Spearfish earned top honors at the USA Wrestling Brian Keck Memorial Preseason Nationals held Oct. 29-31 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Fierbach-Graveman forged a 4-0 record in the High School Girls’ 132-pound division. She faced opponents from Illinois, Kansas, and Pennsylvania en route to the title.
Round 1: Pinned Priscilla Hartwell (Illinois) in 1 minute 31 seconds.
Round 2: Defeated Madison Davison (Kansas) 4-0.
Semifinal: Defeated Madyson Gray (Kansas) 4-2.
Final: Defeated Jordyn Fouse (Pennsylvania) 12-4.
“I just kind of wanted to get a feel for how my style of wrestling was going to go this season,” Fierbach-Graveman said in describing her preseason nationals goals. She added she is not planning her entire season around this tournament because she plans to wrestle freestyle in college.
Fierbach-Graveman said she plans to wrestle a “very aggressive and relentless style” during the upcoming South Dakota state season. High-school wrestlers here wrestle folkstyle, which is what she is accustomed to doing.
She emerged as a South Dakota state champion to end the 2020-21 season and said she does not envision any changes in preparation from that season to this.
“I kind of have the same mindset, how I want to just go in, and be the hammer, and win another title,” Fierbach-Graveman said.
The South Dakota high school season will begin in about 1 1/2 weeks. Fierbach-Graveman has been helping out during Spearfish Middle School practices.
Fierbach-Graveman plans to attend all of the high school tournaments this season, along with continuing to train.
She was asked if she plans to travel out-of-state to tournaments during the South Dakota High School season.
“I cannot wrestle any other tournaments while I’m in the high school season. It makes me ineligible for that season,” Fierbach-Graveman said.
She anticipates wrestling in South Dakota against other female opponents.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.