Faith wins state Class B opener

SPEARFISH — Faith built a 20-8 lead after the first quarter and went on to defeat Howard 56-34 in Thursday’s first round of the state B girls’ basketball tournament, held through Saturday at the Young Center.
“They came out and were very focused. They played extremely hard from start to finish,” Longhorns’ head coach Bryan Carmichael said of his players, whose brought the number 4 seed into the tournament.
Aiyana Byrd and Lindsey Wilken connected from close range to put Faith ahead 4-0. A 3-point field goal by Kaycee Groves extended the Longhorns’ lead to 7-0.
Howard cut the margin to 9-4 on a Hilary Albrecht 3-point field goal.
Teammate Rylee Rudebusch netted two free throws to keep the fifth-seeded Tigers within 11-6.
Groves (layup), Wilken (3-point field goal), and Cassidy Schuelke (inside basket) extended Faith’s edge to 18-6.
The teams traded field goals, with a Wilken layup giving the Longhorns their 20-8 edge at the break.
“We’ve got to move the ball well, and we did,” Carmichael said in describing the game’s opening stages. “When you do that, you’ve got to knock down some shots, and we were able to do that.”
Faith’s lead stayed between 10 and 13 points for most of the second quarter. Schuelke connected on a free throw as the Longhorns led 28-14 at halftime.
The Longhorns shot 47 percent (11 of 23) from the field in the first half. Howard connected at a 21 percent (four of 19) clip.
Abby Connor, Kenedy Koepsell, Saddie Palmquist, and Albrecht led an 8-3 Howard run to open the second half. The Tigers cut the margin to 31-22 on an Albrecht free throw.
A 9-2 run enabled Faith to open a 40-24 cushion. Groves’ free throw capped the spurt, and Howard got no closer than 13 points after that.
Groves (17 points), Sydnie Schauer (14), and Wilken (14) reached double figures for Faith. Schauer and Groves each made four 3-point field goals.
Koepsell netted 16 points for Howard, who was making its first state tournament appearance since 1995.
“They shot the ball really well, and we didn’t,” Howard head coach Wade Erickson said. “That really got us in a big hole that first half.”
How did Erickson and his assistants prepare the team for a brand-new experience?
They encouraged team members to celebrate and have fun for a while after the Tigers outlasted Viborg-Hurley 38-34 in overtime of a class A SoDak 16 game. Players were told to come in Monday ready to work.
“It’s a big honor to get here, and we take a lot of pride in that,” Erickson said. “But then when we get here, our competitive side comes out.
“Now, we want to compete, and we want to keep winning.”
Top-seeded Corsica-Stickney defeated number 8 seed Irene-Wakonda 65-42 in the day’s first game.
Seventh-seeded Castlewood toppled number 2 Ethan 45-43 in Thursday evening’s first game.
Number 6 DeSmet, the defending state B champion, outscored third-seeded Faulkton Area 50-45 in the nightcap.
Before the Faith-Howard game tipped off, the South Dakota High School Activities Association announced changes for fan access.
According to the announcement, a limited ticket model would be enacted for the rest of the tournament beginning with Thursday night’s session. This was based on advisement from the state Department of Health and the Governor’s office.
School administrators would receive an allotment of tickets to distribute as they see fit. Those tickets are good only for that team’s games.
Individuals purchasing an all-season pass may receive a refund.
Friday’s schedule follows.
Consolation round
Noon: Irene-Wakonda vs. Howard
1:45 p.m.: Ethan vs. Faulkton Area
Championship round
6 p.m.: Corsica-Stickney vs. Faith
7:45 p.m.: Castlewood vs. DeSmet
