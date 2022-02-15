Expedition League sues former affiliates, including Sasquatch

SIOUX FALLS — The Expedition League wood bat baseball league has filed suit against several former teams that left the Expedition League and formed the new Independence League Baseball.
The lawsuit, which was filed Jan. 28 in the Seventh Judicial Court in Pennington County, named former Expedition League team members: Spearfish Sasquatch, Badlands Big Sticks, Fremont Moo, Hastings Sodbusters, Hub City Hotshots, Casper Horseheads, and the Western Nebraska Pioneers, as defendants.
The suit is seeking money claimed owed to the Expedition League, as well as violation of the claims each of these teams violated their affiliation agreement for exact logos/service marks used during their association with Expedition League.
The affiliation agreement states that upon termination of the affiliation agreement, teams must cease using the logos/service marks associated with the Expedition League.
The lawsuit alleges teams are still using the logos/service marks associated with the Expedition League, as they promote their new league.
The Spearfish Sasquatch was a charter member of the Expedition League member in 2018.
In November 2021, Spearfish and seven other teams left the Expedition League to form the Independence League Baseball, which currently has 10 teams for the upcoming 2022 campaign.
Calls to Eric Schmidt, one of the Sasquatch owners; and to Steve Wagner, president and owner of the Expedition League, were unreturned.
