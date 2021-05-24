Expedition League guide for 2021

Twelve cities are fielding teams in the Expedition League wood bat baseball circuit this season.
Spearfish is in the Clark Division along with the Fremont (Neb.) Moo, Hastings (Neb.) Sodbusters, Pierre (S.D.) Trappers, Sioux Falls (S.D.) Sunfish, and Western Nebraska (Gering) Pioneers. Fremont won the 2020 championship.
Lewis Division teams are the Badlands Big Sticks, Canyon County Spuds (Caldwell, Idaho), Casper (Wyo.) Horseheads, Mining City Tommyknockers (Butte, Mont.), Souris Valley (Minot, N.D.) Sabre Dogs, and Wheat City Whiskey Jacks. Badlands reached the 2020 final.
Canyon County and Mining City are the league’s two newest teams.
Spearfish, Sioux Falls, Casper, and Wheat City sat out the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 campaign was to be the first for Sioux Falls.
Wheat City will call Grand Forks, N.D., home in 2021 because of COVID-19 uncertainty surrounding its city of Brandon, Manitoba, Canada.
The top two teams in the Clark Division standings will meet in a best-of-three playoff series Aug. 9-11. This will also hold true in the Lewis Division.
League Championship Series action is set for Aug. 13-15 and will also feature a best-of-three format. This series will pit the Clark Division divisional playoff winner against its Lewis Division counterpart.
