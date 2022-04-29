Excitement abounds for Spearfish's Jaden Guthmiller

SPEARFISH — Spearfish High School’s Jaden Guthmiller uses the word “exciting” when asked about his accomplishments during the current track season.
Guthmiller, a junior, holds the fastest time in the Class AA boys’ 100-meter dash (10.70 seconds) and 200 dash (21.74 seconds).
He said he really looks forward to seeing what the future holds at events like the Black Hills Conference and state, both individually and as a team.
“I love being able to come out and compete with all these high-end athletes every weekend from around the area,” Guthmiller said. “They are all giving me a run for my money.”
Guthmiller said the state meet, set for May 26-28 in Sioux Falls, will pose a great number of challenges.
“I know a lot of those kids over there are capable of doing what I’m doing over here. It’s just a matter of time,” Guthmiller said.
Guthmiller said he and many others hate to lose. His off-season training regimen included weightlifting sessions four days a week.
He undertook that training with specific goals in mind. They include winning a state title and what he described as “going big.”
Eric Santure worked with the Spartans’ football team as its strength and conditioning coach in 2021.
Guthmiller gave Santure a lot of credit.
“He pushes us in the weight room so hard to a level where you want to show up to get better,” Guthmiller said in describing Santure’s influence. “You’re seeing results, and you know that it’s working because of these programs.”
Guthmiller turned in a pair of top-eight performances at the 2021 state AA meet. He placed third in the boys’ 200-meter dash (22.13 seconds) and fourth in the boys’ 100 dash (10.69 seconds).
He took last season’s times and used those to start setting a foundation for 2022.
“It’s always scary for a track athlete not knowing when you’re going to possibly plateau and not get any faster,” Guthmiller said. “All I wanted to do was improve my time.”
Guthmiller said he is at the improvement level where, when he peaks in the near future, he knows he will be faster than he was last season.
“Knowing that now is comforting, knowing that all those kids from last year are seniors, and they have graduated,” Guthmiller said. He added he will be able to further push himself.
Guthmiller said he thinks about the rankings because everyone can see them, andhe simply tries to run his own race.
The Spartan teams are doing very well, according to Guthmiller. He said they have a great shot of placing at state.
“Mentally, I want to keep a level head,” Guthmiller said in describing other goals for the rest of the season. “I want to keep my morals and be humble going through this process.”
