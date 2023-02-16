Evan Vissia, center, along with his parents, Wade and Angela Vissia, and sister Abby, and Post 32 coach Randy Doran, watch as Evan signs his National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career at Dakota College at Bottineau, N.D. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts
BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche’s Evan Vissia signed a national letter of intent to play baseball at Dakota College at Bottineau, N.D. Monday, in the Edwin Petranek gym, in Belle Fourche.
Vissia said he chose Dakota College because of the way the coaches work individually with every athlete.
“I loved how Coach (Mark) Lacroix makes sure he works with every single one of his players, and makes sure he develops them to be the best they can be. It’s a smaller college, so everyone knows everyone, and they’re all friends,” said Vissia. “I have some relatives that live there, and my cousin plays hockey at this college as well. She’s deciding if she wants to stay a third year or transfer out. So if she stays, it will be nice to know someone there right when I get there.”
Vissia said his future plans are to major in business, either small business management or accounting.
He said that he considered Presentation College, and Minnesota State, Fergus Falls, but felt Dakota College was the best fit for him.
Randy Doran, Belle Fourche baseball coach said Vissia works hard.
“It would be hard to find someone who has worked as hard as Evan has since I took over the Post 32 program back in 2020,” said Doran. “It is not an ideal scenario starting a 15 year old freshman on your varsity team, but Evan wasn’t going to back down to anyone he faced.”
Dorsan said catcher is the hardest position to play
“Catcher is one of the hardest positions to play in any sport, and Evan makes it look easy behind the plate. He has worked relentlessly since being that young catcher opposing teams wanted to test his abilities to now when opposing coaches see his first throwdown to second they think twice before trying to steal a base on him,” Doran said. “Evan has been a major factor in building our program and excited to see him lead this team and our pitching staff one more season before he goes off to college.”
Vissia said he started playing baseball when he was really young.
“I started playing baseball when I was around five or six year- old. My mentor when I was growing up was almost my whole family. They played catch with me and go to the fields and hit and practice. When I was young, I had my little plastic bat and ball, so my mom and dad would toss it to me so I could hit it,” said Vissia. “I would love to thank all of my coaches, family, friends and God for getting me to this point today. I never would be as successful as I am, and have the opportunity to continue my athletic career in college,” he said.
Vissia plays both Legion and high school baseball, and was honored as a Class B All Region player.
“I definitely could say our Legion team came out of its hole in the past couple years and started winning a lot more,” said Vissia. “We have had some good seasons the past few years including getting runner-ups at state in 2021, and winning the a couple of tournaments, so we have improved a lot.”
Belle Fourche just started high school baseball last year, and the first year went well.
“Overall, we had some great seasons the past few years, and I can’t wait to see what my senior season has to offer,” added Vissia.
Evan said his hobbies include fishing, hunting, and weightlifting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.