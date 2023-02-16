DSC00011.jpg

Evan Vissia, center, along with his parents, Wade and Angela Vissia, and sister Abby, and Post 32 coach Randy Doran, watch as Evan signs his National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career at Dakota College at Bottineau, N.D. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

Click to purchase this photo

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche’s Evan Vissia signed a national letter of intent to play baseball at Dakota College at Bottineau, N.D.  Monday, in the Edwin Petranek gym, in Belle Fourche.

Vissia said he chose Dakota College because of the way the coaches work individually with every athlete.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.