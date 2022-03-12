Erin Martin realizes Paralympic dreams

PARK CITY, Utah — Erin Martin spent this week fulfilling a longtime goal as she competed at the Paralympic Games Beijing 2022 set to end Sunday.
Martin was entered in three cross-country skiing events as a Team USA member: sitting sprint freestyle, sitting 7.5-kilometer women’s, and mixed relay. The 34-year-old Martin resides in Seattle, Wash., where she works at Seattle Children’s Hospital.
Erin’s father Roger Martin, and Angie Kent, have resided in Spearfish since 2013. Erin spent a lot of time in the Black Hills for rock climbing, fly fishing, and other outdoor activities.
A spinal cord injury sustained in a 2013 rock climbing accident resulted in her being paralyzed from the chest down and forced to use a wheelchair.
“She wanted to get back to outdoor sports,” Erin’s father, Roger Martin, said of her start in these current activities. Organizations like Challenged Athletes Foundation and Outdoors for All help give disabled individuals the opportunity to participate.
Erin Martin started as an adaptive rower competing in a couple of international events. She became connected with U.S. para nordic biathlon in 2019.
“It really didn’t feel like she could make her goal, which was to go to the Paralympics,” Roger said. “She switched over to para nordic, skiing, and Para biathlon through some of those contacts.”
Those contacts include a coworker who is a Para Nordic biathlon team physician.
The COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of snowfall continually disrupted qualification for this year’s Paralympics. These Games are held every four years; this year marked Erin’s first Olympics trip.
Martin and others were able to enter a Para Nordic Sit-Ski nationals qualifying event in Bozeman, Mont. She initially sought out her own coaches and training plans and has had access to Team USA resources only since January, when she qualified for that team.
Para nordic sit-skiing is a form of cross-country skiing for athletes who are unable to stand while participating. Other athletes may compete in standing ski events, with visually impaired athletes using a guide.
“She enjoys the physical challenge, and she actually kind of enjoys training,” Roger Martin said of Erin Martin. “She’s working part-time and training kind of full time for a couple of years now.”
Angie Kent expounded on Erin Martin’s mindset.
“One of the things Erin always says is that she never wants to focus on the things she can’t do,” Angie said.
“We’re not disabled by the disabilities that we have, but we are abled by the abilities that we have. Let’s capitalize on our ability,” Angie continued.
Angie said the process Erin took to reach the Paralympics was daily and ever evolving.
“There are peaks and valleys, and we focus on the ability and not on the disability. We learned that from Erin,” Angie added.
Roger said Erin most enjoys being able to resume traveling in the woods over the snow. He added she had limited chances to do that in a wheelchair.
Both para nordic skiing sports use a similar three-class structure, with each covering multiple classifications: standing skiers, sit-skiers, and visual impairments.
Each class has its own slate of men’s and women’s medal events.
Roger said Erin’s injury places her in the lowest level. He added maneuvering is more difficult for her.
“She said the Paralympics is just this whole new deal,” Roger said in recalling conversations with Erin. “It’s a whole new level of international competition.”
Roger lent his perspective on how competing in events like this helps Erin to cope with her disability. He said opportunities like this are empowering for her.
“She is around all these people with disabilities. Some of them are achieving at a really high level athletically,” Roger said.
The Crosscut ski area outside of Bozeman is one of Erin’s favorite skiing venues. Roger said the Methow Valley in eastern Washington also appeals a great deal to Erin.
“Erin’s heart is in the Methow Valley, and her primary coaches are there,” Roger said. “That community has really been super-supportive of her.”
Roger and Angie watch the competition from Park City, Utah, thanks to the USOPC-sponsored Friends and Family experience. USOPC stands for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.
China is not allowing athletes’ friends or family to visit during the Paralympics.
“It’s been an extraordinary experience so far,” Roger said. He added Erin wanted to compete hard this week.
