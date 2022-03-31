Erik Skoglund resigns as Spartan boys’ basketball head coach

SPEARFISH — Erik Skoglund resigned Tuesday as the Spearfish High School boys’ head basketball coach.
“I would first like to thank my first-rate staff of Josh McGillvrey, Michael Yost and Blake Stevenson for their basketball minds, tireless work ethic, high character and fierce loyalty to Spartan basketball over the years,” said Skoglund. “Our student-athletes are phenomenal young men who will continue to grow and succeed in Spartan basketball, Spartan athletics, and in their academic studies.”
Skoglund returned to Spearfish after a four-year stint as the head coach of the Mitchell Kernells boys’ basketball team.
This is Skoglund’s second time being the Spearfish head basketball coach.
He coached the Spartans from 2008-13 before taking the Mitchell head coaching job.
This past season Spearfish finished 8-13 and were eliminated in the SoDak 16 Tournament by Harrisburg 85-46.
Skoglund thinks better days are ahead for the Spartans’ basketball program.
“The future is extremely bright for Spartan basketball, and greatness is around the corner. Thank you all,” Skoglund said
Skoglund’s announcement came on the heels of his wife Christine Skoglund resigning last week as the Spearfish girls’ head volleyball coach after three seasons, stating she wanted to spend more time with her family.
“Coach Skoglund was a vital part of Spartan basketball, he was dedicated to all levels and was committed to the success of our boys on and off the court. He set a level of excellence for our players to achieve and he will be greatly missed,” said Stephanie Ornelas, Spearfish High School’s activities director.
