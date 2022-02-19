Dysen Peterson’s 3-pointer gives the Scoopers 57-54 win over Red Cloud

STURGIS — Dysen Peterson drained a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left in the game, to give Sturgis Brown a 57-54 win over the Red Cloud Crusaders, Thursday, in Sturgis.
“The kids battled really hard and got off to a great start, and executed the plays. We knew it would be tough but we knew our defensive and that they would have some trouble at times with the way, especially with our length when they got to the basket, and had a hard time getting around our guys,” said Derris Buus, Sturgis Brown’s head coach. “I just thought we got off to a really great start, but turnovers killed us. We can’t turn the ball over 13 times in the first half, we did overcome that but against a Class AA team, that we hopefully with have to face. I have to credit Red Cloud.
They caused a lot of that, but several were unforced and unnecessary, and we will learn from that.”
Tyan Buus opened the scoring for the Scoopers with a 3-pointer, followed by points from Carson Pankratz, Aidan Hedderman, and Peterson, as Sturgis Brown raced to a 13-0 lead.
Nick Zuniga, of Red Cloud, scored the only points for the Crusaders in the first quarter with a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left in the quarter. The Scoopers answered with a field goal by Jake Vliem, giving Sturgis Brown a 15-3 at the end of the first quarter.
Red Cloud’s Haedyn Haas lit up the scoreboard in the second quarter with 10 points for the Crusaders, and four other Crusaders added nine points. The Scoopers scored 15 points in the quarter, and Sturgis Brown led 30-22 at the half.
The teams traded buckets in the third quarter with each team scoring 17 points. The Scoopers led by as many 15 points in the fourth quarter, but the Crusaders battled back and tied the score at 52-52 with 43 seconds left in the game.
Peterson made a field goal giving the Scoopers a 54-52 lead with 28 seconds left.
Red Cloud’s Adriano Rama drove the length of the court and made a layup with 23 seconds left, tying the game at 54-54.
Sturgis Brown called a time out designed a play designed for Peterson to shoot a 3-pointer, and he drained it with 11 seconds left, and the Scoopers held on for the win, 57-54.
“That was the set play; we knew that Dysen had been shooting the ball well. Him and Tyan (Buus) had been shooting well, and they did a good job of keeping Tyan away from getting open shots, and we knew we could get Dysen open, and he made the shot. He is a good shooter for us, and we thought that was the way to go and it worked out just like it was drawn up,” said Buus.
Peterson led the scoring for the Scoopers with 16 points followed by Tyan Buus with 12 points and Owen Cass with 11 points. The Scoopers shot 23 of 48 for 48% from the field, a season best, and four of seven free throws for 57%. The Scoopers had 33 rebounds and 24 turnovers.
Peterson talked about the last shot, as well as well as his season high 16 points.
“We ran a play right, and it ended up working out,” said Peterson. “Sixteen points is the highest amount of points I have scored this year. Red Cloud is a good team and we knew we had to beat them to get a chance to get into the SoDak 16, and it worked out.”
The Crusaders were led in scoring by led by Jules Ecoffey with 16 points, Haas with 12, and Rama with 12.
Red Cloud shot 16 of 45 for 36% from the field and 18 of 24 from the free throw line for 75%, 14 turnovers and 17 rebounds.
The Scoopers move to 5-13 on the season and will host the Douglas Patriots and on Tuesday, at the West gym, at Sturgis Brown High School.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.