TORONTO (AP) — Dusty Baker became the 12th manager in major league history and the first Black man to reach 2,000 wins with the Houston Astros’ 4-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.
Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve each hit a solo homer and rookie Jeremy Peña had two RBIs to help the Astros to their second consecutive victory.
Ten of the 11 other managers who have accumulated at least 2,000 wins are in the Hall of Fame. B
The 72-year-old Baker’s career record is 2,000-1,745 and he’s the only manager in major league history to take five different teams to the postseason.
Baker, one of two Black managers in the majors, said being the first to reach the milestone “means extra to the culture. It means extra to society. It means extra to my race, and it means extra hopefully for others to get an opportunity (so) I’m not the last.”
Cristian Javier (2-0) allowed two hits over 5 1/3 innings in his second start after opening the season in the Houston bullpen. Three relievers combined after Javier’s exit to shut out the Mariners.
TWINS 7, ORIOLES 2
BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Jeffers hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the sixth inning and surging Minnesota defeated Baltimore for its fourth straight victory.
The Twins have won 12 of 13 to move six games over .500 (15-9) and into first place in the AL Central, which does not have another team with a winning record.
This game was tied at 2 before the Twins took control in the sixth. Gary Sanchez hit a one-out double off Joey Krehbiel (1-3), Trevor Larnich walked and Jeffers followed with a drive over the center-field wall. He has three home runs this season, all in his last seven games.
Minnesota pulled away with a two-run ninth that featured an RBI double by Byron Buxton.
Twins starter Joe Ryan gave up two runs in 4 2/3 innings. He was followed by Caleb Thielbar (1-0), the first of three Minnesota relievers.
DODGERS 3, GIANTS 1
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor had an early two-run single, Julio Urías pitched six scoreless innings of four-hit ball, and Los Angeles opened its annual rivalry series against San Francisco with a win.
Hanser Alberto doubled and scored in the eighth inning for Los Angeles, which won for the third time in four games. Craig Kimbrel got his fifth save.
Carlos Rodón (3-1) pitched six innings and gave up three hits and two earned runs, with three strikeouts and two walks.
Urías (2-1) largely cruised through his start, but was pulled after just 65 pitches. He gave up four hits and had four strikeouts.
METS 5, BRAVES 4, GAME 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso had two RBI singles as the Mets pounced early against Charlie Morton, and New York’s bullpen closed out a five-hitter for a win over Atlanta.
Morton (1-3) had 56 pitches through two innings but rebounded to cover 5 2/3 on 99 pitches, allowing five runs — four earned — on six hits. The 38-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA this season to 6.85.
Matt Olson hit a three-run homer in the fifth against starter David Peterson (1-0), his third of the season, to pull Atlanta within 5-4. The drive came one pitch after Peterson made his first career error.
Peterson stumbled during a three-run fifth but was otherwise sharp after being recalled Tuesday from Triple-A.
The left-hander was charged with four runs — three earned — and four hits with six strikeouts and three walks.
METS 3, BRAVES 0, GAME 2
NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Carrasco dodged trouble for eight innings, Pete Alonso homered against Kyle Wright on an off night for Atlanta’s breakout right-hander and New York Mets beat the Braves to complete a doubleheader sweep.
Carrasco (2-1) stranded seven runners with some masterful work out of the stretch, keeping Atlanta off the board despite six hits and two walks. The 35-year-old threw 96 pitches and struck out five, bouncing back after allowing eight runs in his previous start against St. Louis.
Seth Lugo closed out the shutout for his second save.
Dominic Smith hit a two-run double against Wright (3-1) in the first, building off a four-hit game Sunday that may have preserved his spot when rosters shrunk by two this week.
Alonso went the other way for a solo drive in the sixth, his fifth homer.
Wright allowed season highs of three runs and nine hits while striking out a season-low three over seven innings.
