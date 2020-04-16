Dunwoody adjusting to time without live gym workouts

SPEARFISH — Spearfish Gymnastics Academy member Savanna Dunwoody feels sad these days because she is unable to go to the gym and do the things she would like to do.
The 12-year-old gymnast and others had their seasons cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. State, regional and national meets fell by the wayside.
“I was pretty sad and disappointed with all the hard work that came into it, building up skills for this year. That just kind of went all to waste,” the Spearfish Middle School seventh-grader said.
The gym closed a few weeks ago and will remain that way at least for a while. Dunwoody and her teammates have not had to totally quit the sport, however.
“Our coaches (Phil Summers, Chris Summers, and Lexie Cathcart) set up Zoom meetings for the whole Optional group,” Dunwoody said. “We condition and get to see our teammates there.”
Dunwoody said it is nice to be able to talk with everyone, plus stay active and keep up with conditioning.
Those 30-minute meetings are held three times a week. They mirror a traditional workout, and conditioning receives heavy emphasis. Coaches also send more workout plans for the athletes to do.
Dunwoody misses many things about not being able to go to the gym, but one thing stands out above all others.
“I really miss seeing my coaches and all of my teammates, and to be there,” she said. “I’ve been kind of bored lately and not really used to having this much time on my hands.”
A typical week — not affected by COVID-19 or anything else — finds Dunwoody at the gym five days a week, four hours a day. Gymnasts usually practice three events a day and spend 30 minutes on stretching and conditioning.
Dunwoody started competing in gymnastics about six years ago, including the last two in Level 10.
“On my mom’s (Tacey Dunwoody) side of the family, they had some gymnasts. They kind of got me into doing it,” Dunwoody said in describing her introduction to the sport.
Season highlights for Dunwoody include being able to earn a 9.225 uneven bars score (on a 10.000-point scale) at the team’s home meet in Rapid City.
“I got to get a very good floor (exercises) score and just be more confident on that,” Dunwoody said in describing other highlights. “I finally got a pretty good (balance) beam score and stuck four for four.”
Every gymnast has “going four for four” as one of her primary goals. That means she stays on her feet during all landings: particularly on the beam, bars, and vault.
Vault is one of Dunwoody’s favorite events because it has always been really easy for her.
Bars was not really a favorite event until she started to do it more and gain more consistency. She agreed she became more confident in those two events the more she practiced them.
Dunwoody said she wanted to stay calmer, and more laid-back, during competitions this season.
“A lot of times, I’ve been really stressed out about it,” she added. “I just tried to relax and not worry about what’s going to happen, and just be more in the moment.”
She credited her teammates, coaches, and family members with helping her stay calm.
Dunwoody said she experienced a successful first season in Level 10, during the 2018-19 campaign. That included a berth at the regional and national meets after having, as she described it, “not a very good state meet.”
When asked what she likes the most about gymnastics, Dunwoody said, “I really like how the sport can make people come together.” She also loves her teammates, coaches, and the friendships that are created.
What provides the biggest challenge in the sport for Dunwoody?
“It’s probably giving up so much time to build relationships with people, like my family and friends at school,” she said.
Dunwoody plans to stay in Level 10 next season. Goals included qualifying for nationals with her teammate Ruthie (Wehrung) and enjoying more of the sport.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.