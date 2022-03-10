Due to inclement weather, BHSU’s March 12-13 home softball series moved to Adams State

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University’s women’s softball team has relocated its scheduled Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference March 12-13 weekend home series against Adams State to now be played in Alamosa, Colo. due to field conditions at the BHSU Softball Complex, in Spearfish.
Black Hills State (3-5 overall and 3-5 RMAC was scheduled to host Adams State (4-13 overall and 1-7 RMAC) for a pair of doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday, but after some Tuesday snowfall, games will now be played at Adams State.
Dates and game times will remain in place as scheduled, with games Saturday to be played at noon and 2 p.m., and Sunday games to start at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
