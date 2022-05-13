Dropping the Mike: Veteran sports broadcaster Henriksen changes course

SIOUX FALLS — Mike Henriksen isn’t sure how this new chapter in his life is going to work. But he is ready to find out.
Henriksen, 63, has signed off as the co-host of “Calling All Sports (CAS),” a weekday radio sports show. His final broadcast with his friend and partner, longtime South Dakota sports broadcaster Mark Ovenden, was on Tuesday, May 3.
He ended his weekend show, Sportsmax, in January. It offered fascinating, long-form interviews with a diverse field of personalities, and was syndicated on several radio stations across the state.
Henriksen also will no longer do South Dakota high school basketball tournaments for South Dakota Public Broadcasting. He stopped doing high school football after the 2017 championships.
“I am not fully retiring from broadcasting. I will still fill in on CAS when Mark O is gone,” he said. “And there may be other opportunities that present themselves. But I am done with CAS full-time, and with state tournament coverage on SDPB.”
Part of the reason is a battle with age and health. It happens to all of us.
“I feel good. But health is a factor,” Henriksen said. “My oral surgery last summer did not go as planned. And my benign familial tremors, which cause my hands to shake, sometimes work their way into my voice.I am working on the right meds to help. But no one wants to listen to a baritone Katharine Hepburn on the air on a regular basis.”
His deep, well-modulated voice, wealth of sports knowledge and, most of all, his kind, decent manner, came across on radio and TV. Henriksen said he was fortunate to get to pursue the career he literally dreamed about as a boy.
“I am a Hampton, Neb., native who has wanted to be on the radio since I was about 9 or 10. I would fall asleep listening to rock and roll and sports broadcasts from all over the Midwest on my transistor,” he said. “Also, my dad and I would listen to almost every Husker football and basketball game. In ninth grade, my older sister got sick so we moved to Lincoln, Neb., to be closer to doctors. I hated it at the time, but looking back it was a blessing.
“I am not sure small-town Mike could have figured out the path to get on the air,” Henriksen said. “In Lincoln I had communications classes, toured radio stations, and it helped clarify my dreams.”
From there, he enrolled at Dana College in Blair, Neb., a small Lutheran college that provided him chances to be involved.
“The 10-watt campus radio station, KDCV, offered hands-on experience right away. I did play-by-play, along with some board shifts playing records, almost from the moment I started classes,” Henriksen recalled. “Our instructor, Darrel Dibben, may have made a mistake giving a few of us keys to the station. On more than one occasion, we would fire up the transmitter after hours and play records for our friends. We called it ‘Radio Free Blair!’”
He crossed the border to South Dakota in 1978 when he enrolled at Augustana College, now Augustana University, in Sioux Falls.
“Once again, I was lucky to get involved doing play-by-play and board shifts at KAUR,” Henriksen said. “Brian Bonde was the station student manager and chose Randy Bury, who went on to run Good Samaritan, and I to do football and basketball. We did a couple of seasons. We had a ball. I have pretty much been in the state ever since.”
He ventured into the world of 1980s radio. It his career took him on a tour of the state, and also gave him a new side pursuit.
“My first commercial job in South Dakota was at a new station in Gregory. I also had stops in Madison, Vermillion and Mitchell,” Henriksen said. “I finally achieved Sioux Falls in 1988. I was 30 years old and not sure if I had what it takes. Shortly before that I had started doing stand-up comedy. I was commuting from Mitchell to be the house emcee at a place in downtown Sioux Falls called Noodles.
“One night there was an amateur competition. I spent most of the night between act roasting Chad (McKenzie) and Harley (Worthit) of KELO-AM, the number-one morning radio team in town, who were judges. As a buddy and I drove back to Mitchell, I told him, ‘Well, there is a station that will never hire me!”
But sometimes, life can take unexpected turns.
“It turned out that the guy who ran Midco Radio, from the Twin Cities, was there,” Henriksen said. “He told Harley that night: ‘Hire that guy.’ There was no sports involved, but I took the job. Flash forward to 2001. I was back on KELO-AM. Craig Mattick, a former morning rival, was starting a daily two-hour sports talk show on KWSN down the hall. He asked me to be his partner.
“My first thought was, ‘What on earth are we going to talk about for 10 hours per week?’ But it worked,” he said. “And for the first time, I was a full-time sports-only guy. And I have been ever since.”
Henriksen has watched and called many legendary high school and college teams, and he has been part of many successful outfits as well.
“I have been blessed with great partners, great opportunities, and the chance to meet and hang with folks I never would have in any other profession,” he said.
While he is doing a mic drop, except for occasional guest appearances, he will remain an active member of the South Dakota media. It’s just going to be on the page rather than on the area.
“I will still need to work. But I plan to publish more books,” Henriksen said. “My first, ‘First Person: Legendary South Dakota Sports Stories,’ was very well-received. I plan on doing several follow-ups to that, preserving our state sports history. And “Genuine Journeys of Life,” which Cindy Bahe got me involved in, has also been great fun. I anticipate a few more of those.”
He has other goals as well.
“I also plan to continue working with several non-profit organizations that make a positive difference in the world,” Henriksen said.
He and Deb, his wife of 42 years, live in Harrisburg, and are kept busy with their two married children and five grandchildren. There is a lot to do and see without having to hit daily deadlines and line up interviews.
While he will no longer be a daily presence in the lives of players, coaches and fans, Henriksen will remain a big sports fan. He got as much out of it as he put in, he said, and part of that is knowing when to take a seat and let others call the game.
“Here is the bottom line. If sports has taught me anything, it is to get out too soon rather than too late,” Henriksen said. “As I have told you before, I don’t want to be Steve Carlton in a Twins’ uniform. The late Danny Olsen was a great mentor and influence for me. He was certainly not the broadcaster at the end of his career that he had been when I first got to the state. I know I am not as good as I used to be. And I can live with that. It’s time.”
