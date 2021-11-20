SPEARFISH — Spearfish resident Drake Dittman reached the peak of the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) mountain Nov. 7 when he secured the Group 12B championship in Austin, Texas.
The 12B group contains several subclasses. Dittman competed in the MP2 subclass in a 1991 BMW 318 IS and finished first in that group.
Dittman and others competed in multiple races that weekend. The Nov. 6 race featured double points, which helped him move closer to the title.
He won the Nov. 7 race and received a golden Bell company helmet. He was one of only 25 to do so; 400 cars competed that weekend.
“It was actually a huge relief,” the 22-year-old Dittman said upon securing the title. “It was something I wanted to do when I first started racing a year and a half ago when I started traveling to these tracks.”
Cars in Dittman’s class were made from 1984 to 1993. These vehicles are built and modified to original specifications according to their respective racing series.
“We’re not allowed to do any major modifications that wouldn’t have been allowed then, since we’re vintage racing,” Dittman said. Cars must retain their original body tubs, bodywork, engines, gearboxes, and suspension, but they may be modified to withstand racing’s abuse.
The interior of Dittman’s car was stripped. He added safety features such as an entire race cage, six-point safety harness, fire suppression system, and plastic glass.
Qualifications for reaching the finals included SVRA membership and registering by a certain date.
He also had to compete in races before the season’s halfway point in July 2021.
The championship race spanned eight circuits on a 3.4-mile circuit track, with a large hill going into the first turn. Racers moved through roughly 20 turns on a track featuring an elevation change of 133 feet.
“We had no issues all weekend. I was just really happy,” Dittman said.
The car held up through the final, but that was not always the case.
“We had a lot of suspension trouble throughout the year that we had to work through,” Dittman said. That included breaking of suspension housing.
The car’s suspension mount failed at a race in Utah one month before the final. Dittman had to get the car back to South Dakota, fix the transmission mount, and make everything secure again.
Dittman said he wanted to secure a title so he could try to secure more sponsors.
His racing interest began four or five years ago when he was a Spearfish High School junior. Rapid City hosted an autocross event at the Central States Fairgrounds.
Dittman would drive a 2004 BMW M3 on the Rapid City course and learn about car setup. He then wanted to test his racing skills on a larger track at higher speeds.
“I acquired a race car, and we went to an open track day in Colorado,” Dittman said of March 2020. “Once I realized how competitive my times were, we raced with that master group to try to acquire a racing license.”
What does Dittman enjoy the most about racing?
“When you’re in the driver’s seat and you’re racing with other people, nothing else matters at all,” he said. “You’re just focused on doing the best you can, trying not to hit anyone else, trying to avoid other people. All your worries kind of disappear behind you.”
Dittman’s biggest challenge centers on finding the car’s limits. He said he is a sort of one-person team in working on his car but credited his crew (parents Gregg and Sarah Dittman, and girlfriend Avery Bunch) with traveling and helping to solve problems.
“I couldn’t do any of this without the support my family,” Dittman said. “My mom and dad have been have been huge in helping me chase my dream.”
Dittman is currently seeking larger racing organizations with which to compete with. He said he is trying to become more well known to see if he is able to gain more sponsors.
“Racing is really expensive,” Dittman said. “Pretty much every free dollar I have goes into it. It’s just my number 1 passion right now.”
Dittman said his dream is to become a professional driver, which means a company pays him to drive its car.
