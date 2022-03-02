District 18 free throw championship winners

Pictured are the Knights of Columbus District 18 Free Throw Championship winners. Pictured front row from the left: Jeren Andrzejewski, Brilee Heath, Megan Markovetz, Spencer Proefrock. Back row from the left: Grand Knight John Usera, Konstantin Schlechter, Tucker Olson, Grant Hagen, Rylan GrossNot pictured are: Addison Keller, Marleigh Kleinsagger, and Ethan Abell. Photo courtesy Terry Anderson

STURGIS — The Knights of Columbus held their annual Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Sturgis Community Center.

Here is a list of the winners that will compete at the State Free Throw Championship Contest in March in Chamberlain:

Ethan Abell, 9-year, old boy, Sturgis

Rylan Gross, 10-year-old boy, Newell

Grant Hagen, 11-year-old boy, Nisland

Tucker Olson, 12 -year-old boy, Belle Fourche

Konstantin Schlechter , 13-year-old boy, Spearfish

Jeren Andrzejewski, 14 year-old boy,  Summerset

Spencer Proefrock, 9-year-old girl, Sturgis

Megan Markovetz, 10-year-old girl,  Spearfish

Marleigh Kleinsagger, 11-year-old-girl. Spearfish

Brilee Heath, 12-year-old girl, Newell

Addison Keller, 13-year-old girl, Spearfish

The Knights of Columbus would like to say a specil thank you to all the councils who sent their Council Free Throw Champions to the District 18 Free Throw Championship.

