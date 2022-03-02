District 18 free throw championship winners

STURGIS — The Knights of Columbus held their annual Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Sturgis Community Center.
Here is a list of the winners that will compete at the State Free Throw Championship Contest in March in Chamberlain:
Ethan Abell, 9-year, old boy, Sturgis
Rylan Gross, 10-year-old boy, Newell
Grant Hagen, 11-year-old boy, Nisland
Tucker Olson, 12 -year-old boy, Belle Fourche
Konstantin Schlechter , 13-year-old boy, Spearfish
Jeren Andrzejewski, 14 year-old boy, Summerset
Spencer Proefrock, 9-year-old girl, Sturgis
Megan Markovetz, 10-year-old girl, Spearfish
Marleigh Kleinsagger, 11-year-old-girl. Spearfish
Brilee Heath, 12-year-old girl, Newell
Addison Keller, 13-year-old girl, Spearfish
The Knights of Columbus would like to say a specil thank you to all the councils who sent their Council Free Throw Champions to the District 18 Free Throw Championship.
