Dirksen reviews first season as Dwd-Ld swim coach

DEADWOOD — Sarah Dirksen completed her first year as co-coach off the Deadwood-Lead 76ers swim team and reflected on that experience.
“We have an older group of kids that are just kind of cresting into their mature years of swimming,” said Dirksen, who also serves as board president. She added they evolved into a more competitive group that was more focused and had goals they wanted to reach.
Dirksen agreed it was a case of members gaining experience in the pool and at meets. She said the four swimmers moving into the teenage range are very close and push one another.
Jocelyn Dirksen, 14, was the oldest swim team member who competed at state. The three other members are currently 12 going on 13.
“There are only so many meets to mark, so really it’s all just working towards the state meet,” coach Dirksen said in citing the season’s highlights. Three of those members qualified for an All-Star meet in Omaha, Neb.
Members also swam at a regional meet including Colorado, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Nebraska. She said all swimmers did very well at both meets.
Coaching goals for Dirksen centered on swimmers improving their times.
“You don’t try to set broad goals,” she said in describing those aims. “Personally, I think they do. They think about where they’ll be amongst their peers.”
Dirksen described coaching as a “back and forth” situation among parents. Melissa Johnson has coached for the past three years and also helped Dirksen this season.
Coaching the Deadwood-Lead squad is a true team effort, according to Dirksen. The staff also included Hailey Trewhella and a college coach. Parents have also contributed their time.
“The kids are probably the most knowledgeable of any of us, and I have learned so much from them,” Dirksen said. She added their passion for the sport motivates her to do this for as long as it is needed.
“You care enough about them to just commit to it and do it,” Dirksen said of her start in coaching. She added her swimming knowledge also helped, and Melissa was a college-level athlete and past coach.
Dirksen played a lot of soccer as a youth, but her father was a lifeguard. She learned to swim at an early age, and her stepmother was a coach.
Much time is required to coach swimming. Athletes practiced for two hours each day during the week, with older team members swimming for an hour before that.
Five older swimmers competed on the team, with two younger athletes participating. Practice sessions spanned from 3,000 yards to more than 6,000 yards depending on skill and endurance levels, Dirksen said.
“The kids are a lot of fun,” Dirksen said. “They care a ton about swimming. It motivates you to at least want to challenge them.”
Dirksen said she also learns a different side to Jocelyn.
That time commitment poses the biggest challenge for Dirksen, who is also a fulltime nurse. She worked a lot of night shifts along with practices and meets.
What marks a successful swim season for Dirksen? “You reflect on whether they felt they were successful,” she said.
“I think you have to goal-set. If you can get them to be realistic about it, I think they can always find success.”
Dirksen sees herself coaching as long as the program needs her to do so.
