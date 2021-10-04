Diggers win Prospector Bowl

DEADWOOD — Lead-Deadwood won a defensive battle, defeating Rapid City Christian 6-0, in the Prospector Bowl, Saturday night, in Deadwood.
“It was a dog fight. It was a battle,” said Kyle Kooima, the Golddiggers head football coach. “That fourth quarter, that’s how you win games. We had a 12 minute drive. I’m really proud of how we just dealt with adversity, and continued to fight, and battle through it, and get the win.”
Kooima said he is proud of how his team has battled all season long.
“We played one other close game like this up in Miller, lost that one 2-0, but it was great as a team to win a close one. One where you had adversity,” said Kooima. “You’ve got to figure it out, and lean on each other. It was a great learning experience for the kids. They know they can win the tight ballgames, and when things aren’t going well, we have to continue depending on each other, and battle, and work through it together.”
The Comets received the opening kickoff but had a quick three and out, punting to the Golddiggers.
Lead-Deadwood started on their own 40-yard line.
On their second play from scrimmage Sam Kooima raced 49 yards, giving the Golddiggers a first down at the Comets 11-yard line.
Three plays later Rocke Rainey took it 11 yards for the score. The kick for the extra point was blocked, but Lead-Deadwood enjoyed a 6-0 lead.
Both teams defense stiffened and the Golddiggers held on top a 6-0 lead at the half.
Golddiggers second possession of the second half Kooima threw a 26 yard pass to Crew. Rainey giving Lead-Deadwood a first down at the Rapid City Christian 32-yard line.
The drive would stall when Wyatt Batie picked off a Kooima pass at the Comets two-yard line.
Both teams turned the ball over on downs, but led 6-0 after three quarters of play.
Lead-Deadwood picked up a first down with just over a minute to play and ran out the clock to secure the win 6-0.
Lead-Deadwood improves to 4-2, and hosts the Custer Wildcats (0-4) in its homecoming game Friday night, at Ferguson Field, in Deadwood.
