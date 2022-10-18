DEADWOOD — Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers used a strong second half to defeat the Lakota Tech Tatanka 53-30 Friday night, on Senior Night, in Deadwood.
“It is good to finish the season with a win. To end up 4-4 is what we were looking for,” said Kyle Kooima, the Lead-Deadwood head coach. “It was definitely a physical game. We knew it would get a little chippy, and potentially get out of control. It definitely happened there at the end. I’m proud of the kids for handling themselves. I’m proud of the kids for battling through it.”
The game remained scoreless until 5:40 left in the opening quarter when Sam Kooima threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Crew Rainey. Beau Wichterman kicked the extra point putting the Golddiggers on top 7-0.
Lakota Tech answered with a five-play 78-yard drive, with Marvin Richard lll with a 61-yard scoring play. The two-point conversion failed and Lead-Deadwood held on to a 7-6 lead.
Lead-Deadwood’s Peyton Percy took the ensuing kickoff and raced 82-yards for the score. The PAT (point after touchdown) was no good but the Golddiggers lead 13-6 after one quarter of play.
Lead-Deadwood would continue to move the ball, and they added another score to extend it’s lead to 19-6.
Lakota Tech scored twice before the end of the first half.
Quincy Means scored from one-yard out and Richard III also scored from one yard out. Both two-point conversions failed, and Lead-Deadwood lead at the half 19-18.
With 3:47 left in the third quarter, Kooima raced 27 yards for the score.
Wichterman added the PAT and the Golddiggers would lead 26-18 going into the final 12 minutes of play.
Kooima scored from one-yard out. Wichterman added the PAT and the Golddiggers extended its lead to 33-18.
The Golddiggers would score three more times in the fourth quarter.
Kooima threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Rainey. Percy intercepted a Lakota Tech Pass and raced 18-yards for the score, and Ryan Rantapaa scored on a two-yard run Making the final score 53-30 in favor of the home team.
“With game at 19-18 going into halftime it was tight, but they responded really well coming out the second half. We got a stop right away and drove down the field on them, and that just set the tone. It was a great second half,” said Coach Kooima
Seniors James Pierce, Tyler Williams, Crew Rainey, Ryan Rantapaa, and Walker VandeVelde played their final home football game wearing a Golddiggers uniform.
“They have been a huge part of our program. Obviously they put in four years, two of them with me. I really relate to them after my sophomore year I got a new head coach, and it’s a different kind of feeling when you start your career thinking one way and then y get a new head coach with different philosophies,” said Kooima. “They’ve handled it extremely well. They’ve worked really hard for me the last couple of years. They’ve been excellent leaders, and they have been an important part of the program we’ve tried to build hear, and I am proud of the people they are more so than anything else. They’ve grown a lot. They’ve learned a lot. They’ve learned more than just about football, and I am excited for them to see what they do after high school.”
Lead-Deadwood, now 4-4, will travel to Winner, 8-0) Thursday in the opening round of the Class B playoffs. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.
