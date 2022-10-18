IMG_6354.jpg

Lead-Deadwood’s Ryan Rantapaa runs around left end during Friday’s football game, in Deadwood. The Golddiggers won 53-30. Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles

Click to purchase this photo

DEADWOOD — Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers used a strong second half to defeat the Lakota Tech Tatanka 53-30 Friday night, on Senior Night, in Deadwood.

“It is good to finish the season with a win. To end up 4-4 is what we were looking for,” said Kyle Kooima, the Lead-Deadwood head coach. “It was definitely a physical game. We knew it would get a little chippy, and potentially get out of control. It definitely happened there at the end. I’m proud of the kids for handling themselves. I’m proud of the kids for battling through it.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.