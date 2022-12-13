LEAD — Lead-Deadwood split a pair of basketball games with Bennett County Friday night, in Lead.
The Lady Diggers lost to the Lady Warriors 54-36, and the Golddiggers won the nightcap 55-31.
Periods of snow. Potential for blizzard conditions. High around 15F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches..
Snow likely. Potential for blizzard conditions. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.
Updated: December 13, 2022 @ 5:29 am
LEAD — Lead-Deadwood split a pair of basketball games with Bennett County Friday night, in Lead.
The Lady Diggers lost to the Lady Warriors 54-36, and the Golddiggers won the nightcap 55-31.
Girls’: Bennett County 54, Lead-Deadwood 36
Lead-Deadwood’s girls scored only one-point over the final five minutes of the opening quarter and trailed 12-6 after the first eight minutes of play.
Piper Rogers hit two free throws, Hallie Person and Taylor Hansen scored, Alyssa Ulvestad hit a free throw and field goal, and Taylor Hansen hit a free throw and field goal, but Lead-Deadwood trailed 33-18 at the half.
Clarissa Heisinger, Ulvestad, Rogers, and Delaney Mattson, scored for Lead-Deadwood (0-1) in the third quarter, but the Lady Golddiggers trailed 4628 going into the final eight minutes of play.
Both teams scored eight points in the fourth quarter and Bennett County came away with the win 54-36.
“I am really proud of the girls. I thought they gave so much effort. They worked so hard, so for us I was really pleased with that,” said Will Malde, the Lady Golddiggers head coach. “It was tough on the foul situation a little bit. We had a lot of girls’ in foul trouble. Under a different circumstance I think we could’ve been a little closer, but I loved the girls resiliency and the effort they put into the game.”
Ulvestad led Lead-Deadwood in scoring with nine points, Rogers chipped in eight points, Taylor Hansen six points, Person four points, and Erica Hansen, Heisinger, and Mattson three points each.
Boys’: Lead-Deadwood 55, Bennett County 31
The Golddiggers started out hot.
Beau Wichterman scored, James Pierce hit back-to-back field goals, and Jaxson Burleson scored, Ethan Finn scored and Burleson made a pair of free throws to put Lead-Deadwood on top 12-1 four minutes into the game.
Burleson nailed a 3-pointer; Crew Rainey hit a free throw, and Canon Rogers scored to give Lead-Deadwood an 18-3 lead after one quarter of play.
The Golddiggers continued their hot shooting in the second quarter.
Burleson, Rainey, Wichterman all scored as the Golddiggers increased its lead to 37-13 at the half.
The second half Lead-Deadwood cooled off from the field, scoring only 10 points in the third quarter, and eight points in the fourth, as the Golddiggers cruised to the win over the Warriors, 55-31.
“It was a great way to start the season. We played a nice first half. I haven’t seen the stats yet but I’m pretty sure we shot really well in the first half,” said Rogers, the Golddiggers head coach. “Everything kind of went out the window in the second half. We got a little bit fatigued. I think we were up about 30 (points) and the guys kind of let down. That’s something we need to work on.”
Burleson had 21 points for Lead-Deadwood (1-0); followed by Rainey and Wichterman with 10 points each, and Rogers, Blake Janssen, Finn, and Brady Rantapaa two points each.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.