Diggers’ volleyball season comes to end

HILL CITY — Lead-Deadwood’s varsity volleyball season ended Tuesday night in a first-round match of the Region 8A tournament.
The seventh-seeded Golddiggers fell three games to zero against number 2 Hill City, in Hill City. Scores were 25-12, 25-9, and 25-13.
“We came out really strong. We were back and forth, especially in that first set,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Kim Hansen said.
Hansen added the Golddiggers could not get things done offensively when they were at 11 or 12 points in the first game.
“In the second set, we just didn’t really have any momentum going our way,” Hansen said. “Third set, we came out strong again. We just didn’t have the weapons or the strengths that they (Rangers) did.”
Prince and Janssen earned Hansen’s praise for their efforts.
Statistical leaders for the Golddiggers follow.
Attacking kills: Jayna Prince 9, Allison Mollman 2, Tilli Katon 1, Rachel Janssen 1.
Set assists: Piper Rogers 8, Erica Hansen 1, Prince 1.
Serving aces: Rogers 1, Prince 1, Katon 1.
Digs: Mollman 16, Rogers 4, Sydnie Percy 2, Prince 2, Katon 2, Maddie Rogers 1, Hansen 1.
Blocks: Prince 1 solo, Janssen 1 solo.
Lead-Deadwood ends its season with a 4-23 record.
Other Tuesday results follow.
St. Thomas More (number 4 seed) defeated Hot Springs (number 5 seed) 25-21, 22-25, 25-16, 25-15
Belle Fourche (number 3 seed) defeated Custer (number 6 seed) 25-9, 25-16, 25-21
Rapid City Christian, as the tournament’s top seed, received a first-round bye Tuesday.
The Comets of Rapid City Christian will host St. Thomas More in Thursday’s second round. Belle Fourche is scheduled to visit Hill City that day.
