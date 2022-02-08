Diggers suffer loss to Rangers 60-34

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood led by two points at the half, but struggled to score in the second half, losing to Hill City 60-34, Monday night, in Lead.
“Shots just wouldn’t go down in the second half. In the first half we should’ve done a better job keeping our lead. We should’ve gone in with a 10-point lead at halftime,” said Travis Rogers, the Golddiggers’ head coach. “I tried to rein them in, but we aren’t used to playing with a lead, so it was tough. We didn’t shoot the ball well in the second half, so we’re going to go back to work.”
Lead-Deadwood’s Rocke Rainey made a field goal and a 3-pointer to stake the Golddiggers to an 8-0 lead three-and-a half minutes into the game.
James Pierce scored to give the Golddiggers a 10-6 lead after one.
Rocke Rainey hit two free throws, and scored to keep the Golddiggers on top 14-8.
Pierce scored, and Crew Rainey scored five straight points to put Lead-Deadwood on top 21-12.
Hill City would go on a 7-0 run including a 3-pointer near half court, but the Rangers still trailed 21-19 at the break.
Hill City scored the first nine points of the second half to take the lead 28-21 with 5 minutes and 23 seconds left in the quarter.
Crew Rainey hit two field goals, and Rocke Rainey hit a 3-pointer to keep Lead-Deadwood close at 32-28.
Hill City went on a 12-0 run to extend its lead to 40-28.
The Rangers led 42-28 after three quarters.
Hill City would go on and win the game 60-34.
Lead-Deadwood (1-16), hosts Douglas Saturday, in Lead.
Tip off is set for 3:45 p.m.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.