Diggers run past Bennett County in FB opener

DEADWOOD — Lead-Deadwood’s varsity football team shut out Bennett County 52-0 in its season opener Friday night at Ferguson Field. Play ended midway through the fourth quarter because of the 50-point mercy rule.
“I like to run the ball, and we have to be physical,” said Golddiggers’ head coach Kyle Kooima after the opening contest. “That mentality, we saw some of that tonight.”
Lead-Deadwood’s opening possession started on the Bennett County 38-yard line. Sam Kooima and Ryan Rantapaa each ran for 18 yards before Rocke Rainey found the end zone on a 2-yard run. A failed conversion attempt kept the Golddiggers ahead 6-0.
Bennett County’s first possession lasted only four plays. A run on a fake punt gained five yards, but the Warriors turned the ball over on downs at their 10-yard line.
Kooima’s 4-yard touchdown run ended the three-play drive and was the first of four scores for the Golddigger sophomore. The conversion try was unsuccessful, but Lead-Deadwood led 12-0 at the quarter break.
Lead-Deadwood started the second period on Bennett County’s 44-yard line. Following a 4-yard loss, Rainey sprinted 48 yards for a touchdown. His two-point conversion run boosted the Golddigger edge to 20-0.
The Warriors lost a total of 16 yards on their next possession, giving Lead-Deadwood the ball six yards from the goal line. Kooima scored from there two plays later, and the score stayed 26-0 following a failed conversion attempt.
Second-half play started with the Golddiggers at their 44-yard line. Kooima ran for 15 yards on two successive plays for first downs as Lead-Deadwood reached the Warriors’ 21-yard line.
Kooima’s 4-yard touchdown run ended that drive. Tristen Fierbach kicked the extra point for a 33-0 lead.
Bennett County lost the ball on downs at its 22-yard line. A penalty pushed the Golddiggers back to the 33, but the Golddiggers needed only three plays to reach the 6.
Kooima’s 6-yard touchdown burst ended the drive. Fierbach kicked the extra point as Lead-Deadwood went ahead 40-0 at the break.
Rantapaa’s 5-yard touchdown run early in the fourth pushed the Golddiggers’ edge to 46-0. Fierbach sprinted 27 yards for a touchdown to end the game.
Did coach Kooima envision that the game would go the way it did?
“Anything can happen in football,” Kooima said. “They’ve (Bennett County) got good kids over there, good competitors.”
Kooima went on to say the Golddigger players can compete. “I know if we play hard, we play our game, we can accomplish anything,” he said.
Lead-Deadwood’s game plan was to not throw the ball more than three or four times, Kooima said.
The offensive line had its ups and downs, according to Kooima. He said halftime conversations included telling the linemen they needed to finish their blocks, and they did so in the second half.
“The defensive line was in the backfield all game,” Kooima said. “They just did a fantastic job of getting penetration.”
Kooima reflected on his past experience as a defensive lineman. He said defensive tackles and defensive ends do not need to make tackles but simply need to create chaos.
Lead-Deadwood (1-0) is scheduled to visit Miller/Highmore-Harrold this Friday. Kooima was asked what he would like to see the Golddiggers take from this game as they move forward.
“We’ve talked about toughness and being a hard-nosed football team,” Kooima said. “If you want to be a powerhouse program, that’s what it takes. I think we took a great first step with that.”
