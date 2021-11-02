LEAD — No one really knew what to expect from the Lead-Deadwood football team in 2021.
The Golddiggers were coming off a 2-6 campaign in 2020 and had to replace 12 seniors. Tom Tieszen stepped down as head coach, with Kyle Kooima arriving from Castlewood to take his place.
Lead-Deadwood forged a 5-3 record this season and missed a spot in the Class 11B playoffs by only one spot.
Kyle Kooima said the team did a lot of good things this season.
“We definitely showed a lot of growth from Day 1 until the end of the season,” coach Kooima said. He added the defense performed quite well, and the players picked up a lot of little things on offense.
Kooima said leadership, and willingness to work together, served as strong suits heading into the campaign.
“They did a fantastic job of embracing me, embracing the team concept that I really push for,” coach Kooima said. He added many selfless things happened behind the scenes.
Coach Kooima said the team would need work on the offensive line, with players being shuffled before play began.
The Golddiggers defeated Bennett County 52-0 to open their season. Lead-Deadwood fell 2-0 to Miller/Highmore-Harrold and 54-21 to Upton-Sundance.
A 49-14 triumph over Lakota Tech enabled Lead-Deadwood to square its record at 2-2. The Golddiggers then conquered Hill City 48-8, Rapid City Christian 6-0, and Custer 26-6 on Homecoming night to improve to 5-2.
Lead-Deadwood dropped a 35-0 decision to Hot Springs and fell to 5-3.
The top 16 teams in the class 11B standings advanced to the playoffs. Lead-Deadwood finished 17th with 39.875 seeding points.
“The development of the (offensive) line kind of drove the team towards continuing to get better in general,” coach Kooima said.
How did the team evolve this season? Coach Kooima said players were able to quickly adapt and adjust during games, more so later in the season.
Adjustment came to the forefront when starting quarterback Rocke Rainey was forced out of a few games because of injury. Coach Kooima said the team had to tweak what it had, and the direction was switched a bit when Sam Kooima was hurt a bit.
“We kind of had to evolve game by game,” coach Kooima said. He added Ryan Rantapaa carried the ball roughly 20 times — a season high for him — against Custer.
One of coach Kooima’s other on-field highlights centered on a 22-play drive against Rapid City Christian, which sealed the win. Lead-Deadwood held the ball throughout the fourth quarter.
Coach Kooima said the team enjoyed a lot of good individual performances. He cited Tyler Percy, who returned two fumbles for touchdowns against Custer.
Stryder Greenfield, David Morris, Rocke Rainey, Tyler Percy, Tristen Fierbach, Carter Estes, and Eli Heisinger represented the senior class.
“Their contributions go beyond any sort of statistical numbers,” coach Kooima said. He added they did very well in dealing with adversity.
“They were probably about the best type of group that I could ask for as a new coach,” Kooima said.
Sophomore Winter McMahon became one of a short list of girls playing football in South Dakota. She saw the field during the Upton-Sundance and Lakota Tech varsity contests, along with a junior varsity jamboree in Belle Fourche.
“She was always asking questions and participating in practice,” Kooima said.
Coach Kooima said Lead-Deadwood should have a really good team coming back in 2022. He added the squad will not lose many starters, and young players stood out in 2021.
“I’m definitely excited for next year,” coach Kooima said. “We have a lot of talent coming back and some holes to fill, leadership-wise, as well.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.