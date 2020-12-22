LEAD — It wasn’t pretty but Lead-Deadwood’s boys basketball team outlasted Bennett County 56-51, Monday night, in Lead.
“It was a good win. It was a terrible first half. We kind of regrouped in the second half and came back and got some things going on defense, and I think for us offense follows how are defense is going. our defense,” said Travis Rogers, the Golddiggers head coach.”Our kids need to keep thinking a play ahead and just be a little bit smarter. It’s a sophisticated defense, so we need to run it that way.”
Rogers said at the half they talked about getting the ball inside.
“We talked about that and we wanted to get the ball to the hole “ more, but we got tired, and the best thing to do when you get tired is shoot a three. It’s a lot less work,” said Rogers. “But we’re working on that, and we are trying to get our bench little longer. We’ve got Dylan Hon hurt and hopefully we get him back pretty quick.”
Bennett County scored the first four points of the game before Rocke Rainey hit back-to-back field goals to tie the score at 4-4-.
The Warriors scored seven straight points to lead 11-4. Lead-Deadwood’s Kurt Primo hit a 3-pointer, but Bennett County’s Deryck Two Bulls answered with a 3-pointer to put the Warriors on top 14-7 after the first eight minutes of of play.
TK Rainey hit two free throws, Mekieh Hon and Crew Rainey scored, and Hon hit a field goal and a 3-pointers, but the Golddiggers trailed 26-18 at the half.Crew Rainey scored seven points in the third quarter, and he got help from Hon, Rocke Rainey, and TK Rainey to Lead—Deadwood 39-34 after three quarters of play.
Bennett County battled back to tie things at 48-48.
Hon hit a free throw and a field goal, Rocke Rainey scored, and Primo hit a 3-pointer as Lead- Deadwood held on to win 56-51.
Rogers said the Golddiggers have a lot to work on over the holiday break.
“We are going to try and perfect our defense, we’re going to work on our conditioning, and we’ll work at getting to the hole a little more on offense, rather than shooting that three when we are tired,” Rogers said.
Lead-Deadwood, now 3-2 hosts Sturgis Brown Jan. 2, in Lead.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.