Diggers kick off 2021 football season

LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers kick off their 2021 football season at 6 p.m. tonight, at Ferguson Field, in Deadwood when they host Bennett County.
The Golddiggers started practice on Aug. 9, and Kyle Kooima has been pleased with what he’s seen s far, as he gets ready for his first season as head coach of the Lead-Deadwood varsity football team.
“Kids are learning a lot. They’re really been doing a great job of picking up the new stuff, working hard, and giving their best effort,” Kooima said.
Kooima takes over for Tom Tieszen, who stepped down after last season.
Kooima came west after spending seven years in the Castlewood school system.
Focal points at practice include learning new terminology, installing the basic offense, and starting to prepare for the opener at Bennett County.
Team numbers have varied in the early going, but he estimated 30 to 34 players have attended practice sessions.
Players on the offensive line feature senior quarterback Rocke Rainey, sophomore tailback Sam Kooima, junior running back Ryan Rantapaa, senior running back-wide receiver Tristen Fierbach, junior lineman Brodie Neil, and senior lineman Eli Heisinger.
“Our line is going to be relatively young,” Kooima said. “We’ll have an underclassman or two potentially starting, depending on how kids wind up.”
Kooima said a willingness to work together and be good teammates serves as a Golddiggers’ strength.
“We’re really focusing on effort, hard work, working not just for yourself but for your teammates as well,” he added.
Players will need to get stronger and faster as games and practices progress, Kooima said.
He added they have been eager in learning how to lift weights and start work on improving their strength.
Lead-Deadwood’s next home game is Sept. 3 against Upton-Sundance.
The Golddiggers will also host Rapid City Christian in the Oct. 2 Prospector Bowl, and will host Custer in the Oct. 8 homecoming game.
“Every game is a battle, and it’s going to be tough,” Kooima said when asked about the strength of Lead-Deadwood’s schedule. He added some have told him the slate is not as difficult as it has been in past years.
As for the Black Hills Conference race, Kooima said Custer and Hot Springs should be good contests. “I think we’ll have a lot of competitive games,” he said, adding the early focus is on the non-conference opener against Bennett County.
“The biggest thing when you define success in a high school varsity sport is growth,” Kooima said. “Did we set small goals? Did we meet those goals, whether individual or team goals? Did we get better each week?”
Kooima describes his desired style of play as hard-nosed, tough, and physical.
“We want to be known as a team that isn’t just going to lay over and get steamrolled,” he said. “We want to be competitive; we want to hit; we want to be physical.”
The Golddiggers finished 2-6 last season and fell 53-0 to Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan in a Class 11B playoff game.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.