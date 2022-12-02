Lead-Deadwood’s Ryan Rantapaa picks up yardage during a varsity football game last season. Rantapaa and his Golddiggers’ teammates finished 4-5 during a season that included a Class 11B playoff berth. Pioneer file photo
LEAD — Lead-Deadwood’s football team finished 4-5 during a season that ended with a berth in the Class 11B playoffs.
“I think we did a lot of good things throughout the year,” Golddiggers’ head coach Kyle Kooima said. “Offensively, we did a lot of good things through the air, really developed that.”
Kooima said the team shuffled around some linemen and was able to find a combination to see real growth.
“Coming in, I definitely knew we would have some skill players,” Kooima said of the preseason forecast. “I wasn’t too sure on what our line would look like.”
Kooima said team depth also posed a concern coming into the season. He added the Golddiggers stayed healthy, for the most part.
Special teams also needed to be squared away early in the season, according to Kooima. He praised Beau Wichterman for his efforts as placekicker.
“We started to get a little more creative throughout the season, and tried to put kids into spots,” Kooima said of the team’s evolution. They included putting a wide receiver into the backfield for running sweeps.
The Golddiggers dropped a 36-30, triple-overtime decision to Rapid City Christian in their season opener before they defeated Hill City 48-6.
A 27-18 triumph over Highmore-Harrold squared Lead-Deadwood’s mark at 2-2. Setbacks against Winner and Hot Springs dropped the Golddiggers’ record to 2-4.
Lead-Deadwood defeated Custer 40-6 and Lakota Tech 53-30 to finish 4-4 in the regular season. A 62-7 loss to winner in the Class 11B playoffs ended the campaign.
“It was nice to make the playoffs; that was one of our goals,” Kooima said. He added the squad would have preferred a 5-3 regular-season mark instead of 4-4, as the Rapid City Christian game proved to be a heartbreaker.
Kooima’s on-field highlights this season included very productive games by some players, some long and sustained drives, and a couple of games featuring multiple sacks and turnovers.
“Probably one of the best things about this group is, they didn’t get on each other in a negative way,” Kooima said. “They were great teammates; they build each other up; they’d encourage each other.”
Connor Bender’s season stands out for Kooima. The coach said Bender started to develop as a defensive lineman this season and started at defensive tackle.
Walker Vande Velde played right tackle this season despite not playing the sport since the sixth grade, Kooima said. He praised the senior for earning a starting spot.
James Pierce, Tyler Williams, Crew Rainey, Ryan Rantapaa, Jacob Smith, Miles Crippin, and Vande Velde represented the senior class.
Kooima said the seniors are a huge part of the program, with several having started for three years or so. “As far as leadership is concerned, you always want your seniors to step up,” he added.
As for next season, Kooima said, he sees a lot of potential but not necessarily a lot of depth. He added the team will include some younger players who saw varsity time this season.
