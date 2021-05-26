Diggers fall in 4B baseball tourney opener

GREGORY — Lead-Deadwood fell 12-0 to Gregory in Monday’s first round of the Region 4B high school baseball playoffs. Play ended after 4 ½ innings because of the 10-run rule.
“We were putting the ball in play a lot,” Golddiggers’ head coach Bob Nelson said. “We were hitting the ball at people.”
Nelson said Lead-Deadwood did not commit errors until late in the game. He added Gregory hit the ball hard.
Gregory built a 3-0 lead in the first frame. A seven-run second pushed the advantage to 10-0, with a two-run third making the score 12-0.
Channing Bloedel singled to lead off the Golddiggers’ fourth inning. Tyler Rohn drew a two-out walk, and Ryan Rantapaa followed with a single. However, the runners were stranded on base.
Lead-Deadwood’s fifth inning began when Ashyr Lawver drew a walk. Three successive outs ended the game.
Bloedel, Rohn, and Rantapaa each had one hit for Lead-Deadwood.
Beau Wichterman took the pitching loss for the Golddiggers. His numbers were nine runs, eight hits, and two walks over 1 1/3 innings. Dawson Janke pitched the final 2 2/3 innings and allowed two runs and four hits to go with two strikeouts.
Trey Murry claimed the pitching win for Gregory. He also scored three runs and added three hits.
Lead-Deadwood finished 1-8.
