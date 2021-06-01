Diggers, Broncs compete at state A track meet

SPEARFISH — Lead-Deadwood and Belle Fourche track athletes completed their seasons at the state Class A meet, which ended Saturday at Lyle Hare Stadium.
Aiden Giffin earned three top-eight placings for the Belle Fourche boys’ team. He earned second place in the 100-meter dash (11.10 seconds), fourth in the long jump (21 feet 0.50 inches), and seventh in the 200 dash (22.82 seconds).
Sawyer Clarkson placed in two individual events for the Bronc boys. He finished second in the 3,200-meter run (9 minutes 38.73 seconds) and fourth in the 1,600 run (4:29.72).
The Belle Fourche girls’ team received two placings from Bella Jensen. She finished second in the triple jump (35 feet 4.25 inches) and sixth in the long jump (16-3.50).
Belle Fourche claimed fifth place in the 4x100-meter relay. Dru Keegan, Kaylin Garza, Jasmyn Jensen, and Mataya Ward combined for a time of 51.52 seconds.
The Bronc boys finished fifth in the 4x100-meter relay at 44.54 seconds. Devin Nowowiejski, Anthony Budmayr, Wyatt Keegan and Giffin comprised that quartet.
Ward snared sixth place in the girls’ triple jump at 33 feet 11.75 inches. In the boys’ triple jump, Bronc Ethan Jensen leaped 41-8 for seventh-place honors.
The Bronc boys’ team collected 34.16 points and tied Tea Area for seventh. Belle Fourche, with 18 points, tied Flandreau for 16th place in the girls’ team standings.
“We had some ups and some downs,” Belle Fourche head coach Bill Abell said. Abell gave credit to Sioux Falls Christian’s Isaac Davelaar and added Clarkson had a great weekend.
“Day one seemed to be a little bit better than our day two,” Abell said.
In reflecting on the season, Abell said, the team had a great group of athletes.
“We’re making gains in the right direction. Now, the focus will be to finish it out, and see how it goes,” Abell added.
Lead-Deadwood’s David Morris finished seventh in the boys’ long jump at 20 feet 6.50 inches. The Golddigger girls’ pole vault featured Jayna Prince, who cleared 8-3 for eighth place.
The Golddigger boys’ team finished with two points. Lead-Deadwood’s girls had one point.
Sioux Falls Christian won the boys’ team title at 133.66 points. Milbank was second at 66 points.
Milbank’s Bennett Schwenn received the Most Valuable Performer award for the boys’ field events. Two Sioux Falls Christian athletes — Chris Oostra and Davelaar — shared the Most Valuable Performer award for the boys’ track events.
West Central outscored Custer 82-66 to earn the girls’ team championship.
Gracelyn Leiseth of Hamlin received the Most Valuable Performer award for the girls’ field events. West Central’s Averi Schmeichel won the Most Valuable Performer award for the girls’ track events.
