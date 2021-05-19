SPEARFISH — Girls’ golfers from Lead-Deadwood and Spearfish competed at Tuesday’s Region 4A tournament at Spearfish Canyon Golf Club.
Three earned top-19 finishes to qualify for the state Class A tournament, set for June 7-8 in Spearfish. Madi Rystrom will represent Lead-Deadwood; Reagan Hatling and Alex Klocek are from Belle Fourche.
Rystrom fired an 18-hole 95 to finish fourth in the individual standings. Gayle Thompson shot a 135 and missed state qualifying by only two places, at 21st. Teammate Delaney Mattson was 22nd at 137, missing state by only three spots.
Ashley Lary shot a 143 for Lead-Deadwood, who also received a 148 from Lexie Schroeder. The Golddiggers finished with a 510 team score.
“As a team, I was super impressed with our scores today,” Golddiggers’ head coach Kim Hansen said. She added Thompson had a personal-best score, and Mattson was one of those who are in their first years.
Hatling shot a 129 and finished 18th in the individual standings. Klocek was 19th with a 131.
Belle Fourche head coach Damon Lange said Hatling recovered from a rough start to shoot a 59 on the front nine. He added Klocek has worked on getting off the tee box better.
Rose Sprigler recorded a 144 for Belle Fourche, with Kaydance Gallagher finishing at 161. The Broncs’ team score was a 565.
Hot Springs swept top honors. The Bison fired a 399, with Jessi Schroeder shooting an 85 for medalist honors.
St. Thomas More (second at 411) and Custer (third at 490) also qualified complete teams for state.
The complete list of state qualifiers from Tuesday follows.
1 Jessi Schroeder (Hot Springs) 85
2 Rylan Horning (St. Thomas More) 90
3 Emily Kandolin (St. Thomas More) 93
4 Madi Rystrom (Lead-Deadwood) 95
5 Sydney Olstad (Hot Springs) 96
6 Ava Krush (Hot Springs) 107
7 Tobi Carlow (Lakota Tech) 111
8 Jordan Conlon (Hot Springs) 111
9 Shauna Zacher (Custer) 112
10 Lauryn Robb (Custer) 113
11 Ramona Ban (St. Thomas More) 113
12 Amity Strand (St. Thomas More) 115
13 Allyson Kattke (Hot Springs) 116
14 Charli Stamper (St. Thomas More) 124
15 Autumn Zimiga (Little Wound) 125
16 Kenyan Mousseau (Lakota Tech) 127
17 Maddie Meyer (Custer) 128
18 Reagan Hatling (Belle Fourche) 129
19 Alex Klocek (Belle Fourche) 131
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.