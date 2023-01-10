LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood varsity boys’ basketball team edged New Underwood 66-59 Saturday at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym, in Lead, for its second consecutive victory.
“We knew we just had to keep playing aggressive defense,” Golddiggers’ head coach Travis Rogers said in describing a fourth quarter in which New Underwood trailed by only five points on four separate occasions, with the last at 57-52.
Rogers said Lead-Deadwood switched to a 2-3 zone in the final two minutes, knowing the Tigers would shoot 3-pointers.
Rogers added that defense put the Golddiggers in good defensive rebounding position.
New Underwood led 11-10 after the first quarter, with the home standing Golddiggers building leads of 25-20 at halftime and 41-34 after three periods.
Each team collected 25 points in the final frame. Lead-Deadwood went 15 of 17 from the free throw line to seal the win, compared to 11 of 18 for the visiting Tigers.
Jaxson Burleson notched a game-high 24 points for the Golddiggers. He went eight of eight from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, and he added four 3-point field goals for the game.
Lead-Deadwood also received 22 points from Beau Wichterman. His fourth-quarter exploits featured a six-for-six performance from the free throw line.
Linkin Ballard’s 18-point effort enabled him to top New Underwood’s scoring charts. Cash Albers chipped in with 15 points.
“They’re able to come out of a huddle and execute what we talk about in the huddle,” Rogers said after seeing his team improve to 3-2. “We still have a lot of work to do on it, but it’s getting better.”
Rogers said players are working a lot on fundamentals, and the shooting has improved.
He added finishing at the rim is likely the biggest area to work on, along with free throw shooting and defensive rebounding.
“I think the kids were happy, and they had fun,” Rogers said when asked about the Oelrichs game (a 75-29 win on Jan. 5). “It kind of rejuvenated them to why they’re playing basketball.”
Rogers went on to say the team came outSaturday and played really hard. He agreed the fourth-quarter free throw shooting was very gratifying.
“It took a lot of confidence and coaching,” Burleson said as he described the victory. He added hard work was also a big part of the equation.
Burleson said the Golddiggers took smarter shots in the second half as opposed to the first. He credited a practice tool called a “shooting gun,” along with confidence, for the team’s improvement this season in shooting.
Lead-Deadwood engages in a lot of rebounding drills, and Burleson said that has helped the team get better in that area.
Burleson, a junior, said his main role as a starter centers on shooting 3-pointers and making free throws. He added that role has changed a lot from last season, when he was the first player off the bench.
“I feel, sometimes a little bit of pressure, but it’s confidence,” Burleson said of being a starter.
Season highlights for Burleson so far center on rebounding and 3-point shooting. He said teamwork this season is better than during the 2021-22 campaign.
“I know I’m a good shooter, and I know I’m a good player,” Burleson said of his approach at the free throw line. “I can make those shots.”
Burleson said the Golddiggers are most looking forward to better shot selection over the next few weeks.
Lead-Deadwood scoring: Jaxson Burleson 24, Beau Wichterman 22, Crew Rainey 7, Tyler Williams 7, James Pierce 3, Canon Rogers 2, Ethan Finn 1. Totals 19 field goals, 22 of 34 from the free throw line, 66 points.
New Underwood scoring: Linkin Ballard 18, Cash Albers 15, Eli Kelley 9, Burke Beer 5, Sam Enos 4, Cole Knuppe 4, Jaxon Fulton 4. Totals 18 field goals, 17 of 29 from the free throw line, 59 points.
Three-point field goals: Lead-Deadwood 6 (Burleson 4, Wichterman 2), New Underwood 6 (Ballard 3, Albers 2, Knuppe 1)
Total fouls: Lead-Deadwood 24, New Underwood 28
Fouled out: Lead-Deadwood, Rainey; New Underwood, Albers and Beer
Lead-Deadwood is scheduled to host Belle Fourche on Tuesday, with tipoff time at around 7:30 p.m. following the girls’ varsity game.
“We’ve got to play tough D and stay out of foul trouble,” Rogers said in looking ahead. He added the Golddiggers will also need to shoot well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.