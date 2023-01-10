Lead-Deadwood wins 1.jpg

Lead-Deadwood’s Jaxson Burleson shoots over the New Underwood defense on Saturday. Burleson’s 24 points helped the Golddiggers win their second                       straight game,66-59.

 Pioneer photos by Jason Gross

LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood varsity boys’ basketball team edged New Underwood 66-59 Saturday at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym, in Lead, for its second consecutive victory.

“We knew we just had to keep playing aggressive defense,” Golddiggers’ head coach Travis Rogers said in describing a fourth quarter in which New Underwood trailed by only five points on four separate occasions, with the last at 57-52.

