LEAD — The COVID-19 pandemic changed many cross country schedules this season. Lead-Deadwood team members took those changes — if you’ll pardon the expression — in stride.
“I was really impressed with how well the kids adapted to some of the changes we had to make to our schedule and to our regular practice routine,” Will Malde, the Golddiggers head cross country coach said in recapping the campaign.
Lead-Deadwood was scheduled to travel to Newcastle, Wyo., for a season-opening meet in late August.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of that and other events; the Golddiggers’ first meet was not until Sept. 4 in Spearfish.
Malde said the Golddigger teams experienced a lot of growth this season. He added that growth exceeded that of the past several years.
Many runners brought a lot of experience into the 2020 season, and Malde said that was a team strength. He added numbers posed the biggest concern.
“There were a lot of good points from the season,” Malde said. He added Landon Williams progressed a lot this season despite missing two weeks.
Rogers also earned Malde’s praise for her past battles with injuries. He said Rogers came close to the times she attained as an eighth-grader.
“All of our kids had their days, for sure,” Malde said. “I was definitely excited about the youth of the team.”
Malde said Williams was probably the team’s most improved runner from last year to now. He listed Rogers’ resurgence as more of a comeback, with Zariah Jones having a good season.
Brayden Hughes progressed during the season, Malde said. The coach added that Noble Claymore’s times dropped by almost three minutes late in the year.
The team hosted the Region 5A meet with hopes of qualifying for state.
Landon Williams placed 11th in the boys’ division to punch his ticket for the Golddiggers. Rogers earned 17th place in the girls’ division; the top 20 finishers in each division advanced to state.
Rogers earned 49th place to finish her high school career. Williams picked up 52nd place in the boys’ division.
Hughes, Jones, and Rogers represented the senior class.
“They did some great things,” Malde said in describing the seniors’ contributions. He added Jones and Rogers provided great leadership, with Hughes learning about the sport.
Malde said the Golddiggers need to increase their future numbers, and he agreed that quite a bit of experience will return.
