Digger wrestling team, coach grow throughout season

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood’s wrestling season began with a new coach and ended with six state B tournament qualifiers: two of whom earned top-eight placings.
Rob Lester claimed third-place honors in the 285-pound weight class. Teammate Max Johnson finished eighth at 138.
Tristen Fierbach (132 pounds), Dom Lucero (152), Pratt Williams (170), and Cody Rakow (182) also represented the Golddiggers at state.
“It was definitely different for me at the start,” said Philip Thomas, who completed his first season as the Golddiggers’ head coach. “I was trying to figure out everything with being a head coach, all the responsibilities and stuff like that.”
Thomas said things became smoother as time progressed, despite the typical ups and downs. “Towards the end of the season, we were all clicking on the same note and wrestling the best we could,” he added.
Going into the 2019-20 season, Thomas said, team members mostly did well with wrestling on their feet. He added the biggest concern centered on wrestling from the bottom position, but the team continually worked on that aspect.
The team had low numbers when the season began, but they later increased. Thomas said athletes worked together as a team as the numbers grew.
Thomas was asked how things evolved on a personal level. “It was just kind of gaining the wrestlers’ trust and respect,” he said.
“Since I was new, they had to believe in me that I wasn’t going to point them in the wrong direction, and I was going to do everything I could to get success out of them.”
The state effort naturally stood out for the season. Thomas said the team peaked at the Region 4B tournament and performed its best at state.
Lead-Deadwood had a free weekend during the season. Thomas said that enabled the athletes to recover, and they were excited to return to the mat when the region tournament came around.
Jacob Harris, Williams, and Johnson were among the wrestlers showing considerable improvement, Thomas said.
Kadden Dillman, Johnson, Williams, and Lester represented the senior class. Thomas said they provided important leadership.
Several young wrestlers competed at the varsity level this year. Thomas looks for them to build on that experience for the future.
