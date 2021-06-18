Digger track teams improve by leaps and bounds

LEAD — Two numbers in particular demonstrate the improvement Lead-Deadwood High School track teams demonstrated during the 2021 season.
“I don’t remember the exact number, but I want to say it was 209 PRs (personal records) we had over the course of the season with 38 kids,” Golddiggers’ head coach Will Malde said. “It was just crazy growth.”
David Morris earned seventh place in the boys’ triple jump at the state Class A meet. Jayna Prince claimed eighth place in the girls’ pole vault.
James Pierce finished second in the boys’ triple jump to pace the Golddiggers at the Black Hills Conference meet.
Jocelyn Dirksen (triple jump) and Prince (pole vault) claimed fourth place in their respective girls’ events at that meet.
Malde said Pierce showed season-long progression, as did the girls’ 4x100-meter relay. Dirksen, Mya Lucero, Allison Mollman, and Prince comprised that quartet.
Youth posed a concern going into the season, with Malde saying it was exciting but scary.
“I really didn’t know what we were going to have. I didn’t know what things were going to look like,” Malde said.
One of the things enthusing Malde was the energy levels of first-year team members. “We started off on a good foot there,” he said.
Improvement marked the Golddiggers’ evolution throughout the campaign.
Malde said athletes found areas where they would excel, and they grew in relationships with one another.
“This group really got pretty close-knit,” Malde said. “They really enjoyed spending time with each other.”
Other season highlights for Malde included athletes placing at various meets. He said pole vaulting coach Jarred Burleson helped three qualify for state.
Pierce lowered his times considerably in the 400-meter dash and 800 run throughout the season.
The Golddiggers recognized Rachel Janssen and Ethan Hess as Most Improved athletes at their season-ending banquet.
Malde said Phillip Sneesby and Dirksen earned honorable mention status in that regard.
Zariah Jones was the lone senior on the squads.
“She was a great example because she didn’t miss a practice, was locked in to everything we were doing,” Malde said. “We appreciate her leadership, and she’ll definitely be missed.”
Lead-Deadwood qualified 14 athletes for state, and Malde said others came close to reaching that top-24 standard. This season marked the debut of that standard, where the top 24 times and distances in each event — throughout the course of the season — qualified for state.
The future holds a lot of promise for the Golddiggers.
“If we’re able to keep those wheels turning and keep moving forward like we hope, it could get really exciting the next couple of years,” Malde said.
