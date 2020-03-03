LEAD — An 11-1 scoring run in the final 2 minutes 40 seconds lifted Lead-Deadwood past Rapid City Christian 63-58 in Monday’s first round of the Region 8A girls’ basketball tournament. The Lead-Deadwood High School gym in Lead hosted the contest.
“We thought we had an advantage inside with Anna (Campbell) especially, but with some of our other players as well,” said Golddiggers’ head coach Tim Hansen, whose team trailed 57-52 going into that stretch run. He added the team would get the looks it wanted if players kept their composure and played aggressively going to the basket.
Fourth-seeded Lead-Deadwood held a 13-11 edge going into the second quarter. Hannah Campbell’s free throw kept the Golddiggers’ lead at 16-14.
Olivia Kieffer’s layup capped a 7-0 run that gave fifth-seeded Rapid City Christian a 26-19 lead. Anna Campbell and Blake Mehlberg sandwiched 3-point field goals around a Comets’ score to keep the Golddiggers within 31-25.
Rapid City Christian led 32-28 at halftime and maintained a 35-31, third-quarter lead on Skylar Armendariz’s 3-point field goal. Natalie Janssen (inside basket) and Hannah Campbell (three-point play) pushed Lead-Deadwood ahead 36-35.
The Comets led 44-40 after Abby Pierce’s 3-point field goal. Anna Campbell’s short-range shot capped a 6-2 run that pulled Lead-Deadwood into a 46-46 tie at the break.
Five lead changes marked the start of the fourth quarter. Madelaine Rogers netted a free throw as the Golddiggers forged a 52-52 tie.
Armendariz and Morgan Swarthout highlighted a rally that moved the Comets ahead 57-52.
Mehlberg’s 3-point field goal pulled the Golddiggers within 57-55. Anna Campbell netted the next six points; her three-point play with 43 seconds left put the Golddiggers ahead 61-57.
The teams combined for three free throws over the final nine seconds. Anna Campbell’s effort accounted for the final 63-58 score.
Anna Campbell notched a game-high 28 points for Lead-Deadwood (15-6). Mehlberg finished with 10 points.
Rapid City Christian received 15 points apiece from Armendariz and Kieffer, plus 11 points from Pierce. Armendariz connected on five 3-point field goals for the Comets, who finished with 10 baskets from that range. Rapid City Christian ended its season at 11-10.
“We were obviously trying to keep track of (Olivia) Kieffer,” Hansen said. “When they’ve got a couple other girls hitting 3s, they’re a really tough team to defend.”
Hansen said Lead-Deadwood made better rotations in the second half.
“Down the stretch, I thought we were really calm,” Hansen said of the team mood in huddles down the stretch. “We practice for this and have special drills that we run that this is a comfort level that we should be in with seniors.”
Lead-Deadwood scoring: Anna Campbell 28, Blake Mehlberg 10, Hannah Campbell 9, Madelaine Rogers 6, Natalie Janssen 5, Allison Mollman 3, Jayna Prince 2. Totals 20 field goals, 18 of 32 from the free throw line, 63 points.
Rapid City Christian scoring: Olivia Kieffer 15, Skylar Armendariz 15, Abby Pierce 11, Sarah Burkhalter 9, Morgan Swarthout 6, Ari Hendrickson 2. Totals 20 field goals, eight of 14 from the free throw line, 58 points.
Three-point field goals: Lead-Deadwood 5 (Mehlberg 3, A. Campbell 1, Rogers 1), Rapid City Christian 10 (Armendariz 5, Pierce 3, Kieffer 1, Burkhalter 1)
Total fouls: Lead-Deadwood 9, Rapid City Christian 21
Fouled out: Rapid City Christian, Hendrickson, Kieffer
Lead-Deadwood will visit top-seeded St. Thomas More on Thursday, March 5. The Cavaliers (18-2) had a first-round bye on Monday.
The winner of Thursday’s game goes to the class A SoDak 16 event.
