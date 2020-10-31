Digger football team encountered unusual season

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood’s football team experienced a 2020 campaign that no one will forget any time soon.
The Golddiggers finished 2-6 during a season that ended with a 53-0 loss to Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan in a Class 11B playoff opener. Lead-Deadwood’s campaign included dealing with COVID-19, needing to reschedule two games, and not being able to engage in offseason activities as much as desired.
“I thought we fought hard all year,” said Tom Tieszen, the Golddiggers head football coach. “This team didn’t quit, ever. It was probably the toughest schedule we’ve ever had.”
The first rescheduled game occurred before the season began. Pine Ridge was on the original slate, but it and other schools cancelled their fall sports seasons because of the pandemic.
No opponent could be found, so the Golddiggers scheduled Hot Springs twice.
A second rescheduling occurred during homecoming week. Chamberlain cancelled because of COVID-19 in that city; Rapid City Central’s junior varsity took the Cubs’ spot.
“We had a lot of experience in the skill aspect,” Tieszen said of the team when the season began.
Tieszen added a younger line posed a significant concern, along with a loss of leadership from the 2019 squad.
Tieszen said the Golddiggers worked this season to get players into a position to succeed.
That included favorable matchups based on play design, and fitting the offense to the athletes.
A 26-14 loss to Bennett County opened the season. Lead-Deadwood fell to 0-3 after falling 50-0 to Mobridge-Pollock.
Lead-Deadwood hosted Hot Springs in the Prospector Bowl and improved to 1-3 with a 6-0 win.
The Golddiggers defeated the Cobblers JV squad 44-18 in a game that did not impact the team’s playoff standing or record because of the opponent’s junior varsity status.
“With all the crazy that is this year, I’m very thankful for Rapid City Central coming to play,” Tieszen said after that contest. “It was just a great thing to be able to play our homecoming game.”
The Golddiggers traveled to Hot Springs and emerged with a 28-18 win. Setbacks to Custer (42-0) and St. Thomas More (52-0) ended the regular season and set the stage for the playoff.
Lead-Deadwood brought the number 15 seed into its playoff game against the second-seeded Seahawks. The 53-0 game ended in the fourth quarter because of the 50-point mercy rule.
“We came out and beat Hot Springs in two very tough games,” Tieszen said in recounting season highlights. “Some guys played very well individually.”
Tieszen said Rocke Rainey enjoyed a breakout year, with Charlie Hanel playing solidly. Tristen Fierbach and other younger players also showed a lot of progress.
Underclassmen Ryan Rantapaa (third-leading tackler as sophomore linebacker), Eli Heisinger (junior offensive lineman), Carter Estes (junior offensive lineman), Brody Neill (sophomore lineman), and Rocke Rainey (junior quarterback) started playing well throughout the year, according to Tieszen.
Domenic Lucero, Cody Rakow, Charlie Hanel, Eugene Claymore, Dawson Janke, Jacob Harris, T.K. Rainey, Mekieh Hon, Jack Hallock, Gage Mau, Brevan Norris, and Tyler Rohn represented the senior class.
“What’s been awesome about those guys is, they’ve been out together playing as a team for a while,” Tieszen said. He added they were always willing to do what was asked of them, and their football knowledge was vast.
“I see a lot of potential,” Tieszen said in looking toward the future. “We need to grow the offseason program.” He added that centers on players visiting the weight room.
Tieszen also thanked his assistants Mark Jacobs, Kip Mau, Bailey Norton, PT Thomas, and Nik Scott for their sacrifices and efforts.
