Digger boys stumble against Harding County

Jaxson Burleson of Lead-Deadwood glides to the basket against a Harding County opponent Saturday afternoon. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood trailed Harding County 24-6 after the first period Saturday afternoon and dropped a 66-41 varsity boys’ basketball decision at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym, in Lead.

“Our first, maybe, six possessions were a turnover. We didn’t take care of the basketball,” said Golddiggers’ head coach Travis Rogers, who added Harding County is a big and physical squad.

