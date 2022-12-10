Digger boys stumble against Harding County By Jason Gross, Black Hills Pioneer Dec 10, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jaxson Burleson of Lead-Deadwood glides to the basket against a Harding County opponent Saturday afternoon. Pioneer photo by Jason GrossClick to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LEAD — Lead-Deadwood trailed Harding County 24-6 after the first period Saturday afternoon and dropped a 66-41 varsity boys’ basketball decision at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym, in Lead.“Our first, maybe, six possessions were a turnover. We didn’t take care of the basketball,” said Golddiggers’ head coach Travis Rogers, who added Harding County is a big and physical squad.“If we want to compete, we have to compete with teams like that,” Rogers said. Jaxson Burleson netted 17 points to pace Lead-Deadwood. Crew Rainey and Ethan Finn added eight points apiece.Gage Gilbert scored 18 points to lead four Harding County players in double figures.Lead-Deadwood scoring: Jaxson Burleson 17, Crew Rainey 8, Ethan Finn 8, James Pierce 4, Beau Wichterman 2, Tyler Williams 2. Totals 15 field goals, seven of eight from the free throw line, 41 points.Three-point field goals: Finn 2, Burleson 2Total fouls: 22Fouled out: RaineyHarding County scoring: Gage Gilbert 18, Keegan Hett 17, Kelby Hett 15, Dawson Kautzman 13, Nayati Bickerdyke 3. Totals 23 field goals, 17 of 25 from the free throw line, 66 points.Three-point field goals: Kelby Hett 1, Gilbert 1, Bickerdyke 1Total fouls: 16Lead-Deadwood opened its season Friday, Dec. 9, and defeated Bennett County 55-31.The Golddiggers led 18-3 after the first period, 37-13 at halftime, and 47-22 after three quarters.Burleson netted 22 points for Lead-Deadwood; his efforts included four 3-point field goals. Lance Coltire scored 16 points to lead Bennett County.Rogers recapped the weekend and said the Golddiggers played two good quarters: the first two against Bennett County. He talked about what the future holds.“What we need to work on — and every coach will probably tell you this — but our discipline,” Rogers said. He added the players will also need to work on items like continuity and composure.Lead-Deadwood, 1-1, is scheduled to visit Newell on Tuesday, Dec. 13.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deadwood Jaxson Burleson Lead Travis Rogers Sport Basketball Field Goal Gilbert Rainey × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesDeadwood resoundingly rejects The Ridge Development zoning amendment for short-term rentalsLocal fossil expert shuts down Hong Kong T-Rex saleSturgis educator earns prestigious Diamond AwardWhitewood block closed for 3 hours over suspicious itemFEMA forces park entrance modifications in SturgisRC man pleads not guilty to drug, forgery charges20+ bronzes stolen from Belle Fourche artist at NFRWayne DelzerDeadwood Chamber announces 2022 award winnersRickie Engesser realizes lifelong rodeo dream Images CommentedPeltier deserves the same mercy he gave his victims (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
