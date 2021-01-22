LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood varsity boys’ basketball team dropped a 54-34 decision to Hill City at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym Thursday night.
“We’re just not sticking to the game plan,” Golddiggers’ head coach Travis Rogers said. “We’re not shooting well; we don’t take good care of the basketball.”
Crew Rainey’s steal and layup brought Lead-Deadwood within 3-2 early in the game. James Pierce netted a free throw as the Golddiggers closed the gap to 6-3.
Hill City responded with an 8-2 run. Willy Walther connected from inside as the Rangers led 14-5.
Crew Rainey and Mekieh Hon combined for three free throws as Lead-Deadwood stayed within 14-8. Hill City led 17-8 at the break.
Hon and TK Rainey connected from inside to bring the Golddiggers within 21-15 in the second period. Walther’s two baskets put Hill City ahead 25-15 at halftime.
Third-quarter action started as Hon connected on a driving layup, making the score 25-17. The Rangers claimed an 8-3 scoring edge the rest of the quarter and led 33-20 with eight minutes to go.
Crew Rainey netted a team-high 16 points for Lead-Deadwood, now 3-8. Hon chipped in with 10 points.
Hill City (4-5) received double-figure scoring from three players. Kobe Main led with 18 points; Grant Sullivan and Walther contributed 10 points apiece.
Rogers has said all season that defense has to be one of the keys of the Golddiggers’ game.
“We’re just getting out of our defensive scheme,” Rogers added. “It seems like if we miss one guy (Rocke Rainey) out of the starting lineup, it just falls apart.”
Pierce finished with three points and earned Rogers’ praise for his efforts.
“He had a heck of a game. He just hustles,” Rogers said in describing Pierce, a sophomore guard. “I don’t know how many rebounds he had, but it had to be double figures.”
Hill City scoring: Kobe Main 18, Grant Sullivan 10, Willy Walther 10, Erick Jorgensen 9, Austin Groven 2, Taylor Tallon 2, Jovani Sanchez 1, Wyatt Flemming 1, Dominic Dvorack 1. Totals 19 field goals, 12 of 18 from the free throw line, 54 points.
Lead-Deadwood scoring: Crew Rainey 16, Mekieh Hon 10, TK Rainey 5, James Pierce 3. Totals 12 field goals, eight of 20 from the free throw line, 34 points.
Three-point field goals: Lead-Deadwood 2 (C. Rainey 2), Hill City 4 (Main 3, Sullivan 1)
Total fouls: Lead-Deadwood 20, Hill City 14
Fouled out: Lead-Deadwood, Crew Rainey and TK Rainey; Hill City, none.
Lead-Deadwood is scheduled to visit Hot Springs on Saturday, Jan. 23.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.