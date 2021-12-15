LEAD — Lead-Deadwood earned its first victory of the boys’ basketball season by defeating Newell 49-15 at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym in Lead, Tuesday night.
“We were able to work the ball around, use the clock, and work for some shots,” said Golddiggers’ head coach Travis Rogers, whose team scored the first 12 points. “We started out with working harder on defense, and the offense kind of came together.”
Crew Rainey scored eight early points for Lead-Deadwood, with Rocke Rainey adding four. A Crew Rainey layup gave the Golddiggers their 12-0 edge.
Colton Burtzlaff scored from inside as the visiting Irrigators cut the margin to 12-2. The teams traded field goals; Burtzlaff netted a short-range shot as Newell stayed within 10 points, at 14-4.
Beau Wichterman and James Pierce sandwiched Lead-Deadwood field goals around a Newell free throw by Chase Johnston. The 3-point field goal by Pierce gave the Golddiggers a 19-5 advantage at the break.
Crew Rainey and Wichterman combined for a trio of 3-point field goals to highlight a 13-0 Lead-Deadwood run that started the second period. Wichterman’s 3-point field goal extended Lead-Deadwood’s advantage to 32-5.
Burtzlaff scored twice from the field to offset two Pierce free throws as the Irrigators stayed within 34-9. The Golddiggers led 36-9 at the half.
A 9-0 run to start the second half opened a 45-9 advantage for Lead-Deadwood. Isaac Stark added a field goal for Newell, with the score 45-11 after three quarters.
Rocke Rainey (17 points) and Wichterman (12) reached double-figure scoring for Lead-Deadwood, now 1-1. Burtzlaff notched 10 points the Irrigators, whose record fell to 1-2.
“We’re starting to get our rotations right,” Rogers said in describing the Golddiggers’ defensive effort. “Our help defense looks a lot better, and we’re finally starting to do our press right.”
Newell head coach Paul McLaughlin said Lead-Deadwood moved the ball well and attacked inside.
“We couldn’t figure out how to get the ball down low to Colton Burtzlaff and Isaac Stark,” McLaughlin said. “We just got stuck up top; they (Lead-Deadwood) took advantage of that with quick steals, quick points on the other end.”
McLaughlin said Newell played OK defense at the start. He added the Irrigators got tired near the end, and they do not have a deep bench.
Lead-Deadwood scoring: Rocke Rainey 17, Beau Wichterman 12, Crew Rainey 9, James Pierce 5, Jaxson Burleson 4, Tyler Williams 2. Totals 19 field goals, 4 of 4 from the free throw line, 49 points.
Newell scoring: Colton Burtzlaff 10, Isaac Stark 3, Chase Johnston 2. Totals 5 field goals, 5 of 12 from the free throw line, 15 points.
Three-point field goals: Lead-Deadwood 7 (R. Rainey 3, Wichterman 2, C. Rainey 1, Pierce 1), Newell 0
Total fouls: Lead-Deadwood 16, Newell 2
Lead-Deadwood will host the Stateline Shootout this Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18. Rogers was asked what he would like for the Golddiggers to accomplish.
“Just progress every week,” Rogers said. “We’d like to keep our shooting about where it is, sharpen up our defense, and keep working hard.”
Newell is scheduled to visit McIntosh on Thursday, Dec. 16. McLaughlin said the Irrigators cannot allow McIntosh second-chance efforts, and the communication must improve.
