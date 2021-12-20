Digger boys come up short at Stateline Shootout

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood fell 60-43 to Newcastle in Saturday’s final boys’ basketball game of the Stateline Shootout, held at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym.
“We’ve got to figure out a way to be playing our best basketball late in the game,” Golddiggers’ head coach Travis Rogers said. He agreed the team ran out of gas during the final 10 minutes; Lead-Deadwood trailed only 33-32 with 1 1/2 minutes left in the third period.
Newcastle jumped out to an 11-0 lead after the first 3 1/2 minutes. Rogers said Lead-Deadwood got back into the game once it regained its focus.
Crew Rainey, Rocke Rainey, and Ethan Finn sparked a 13-4 run for the Golddiggers. Finn’s 3-point field goal brought Lead-Deadwood within 15-13 at quarter’s end.
Newcastle led 25-17 in the second perioud. Crew Rainey and Rocke Rainey sparked a 6-1 run as the Golddiggers cut the margin to 26-23 at halftime.
Lead-Deadwood stayed within one point twice in the third quarter, with James Pierce’s jump shot bring the Golddiggers within 33-32. Newcastle scored the frame’s final seven points and claimed a 20-11 scoring edge in the fourth to seal the win.
Crew Rainey and Rocke Rainey each turned in 15-point efforts for Lead-Deadwood. Pierce finished with 10 points, followed by Finn’s three points.
Slade Roberson scored 24 points to lead Newcastle.
The Golddiggers led Sundance 25-23 at halftime Friday but dropped a 56-36 decision. Sundance claimed an 11-2 scoring edge in the third period for a 34-27 edge.
Crew Rainey (16 points), Jaxson Burleson (five), Tyler Williams (five), Rocke Rainey (three), Ethan Finn (three), Beau Wichterman (two), and James Pierce (two) scored for Lead-Deadwood. Gunnar McLaughlin netted 25 points to pace Sundance.
“I saw some progession, and that’s what I was looking for,” Rogers said of his team’s weekend. “If we can get seven or eight deep: at this point, that’s a big focus for me along with progression.”
Rogers said the Golddiggers’ rebounding is going better than last year. He added he is also looking for Lead-Deadwood to be competitive on a regular basis.
“My kids work hard,” Rogers said.
Lead-Deadwood (1-3) will visit Bennett County on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
