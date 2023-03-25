LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood varsity boys’ basketball team finished 4-17 during the 2022-2023 season that ended a 84-31 loss to Rapid City Christian in the first round of the Region 8A tournament.
“We have to get back to handling the basketball, catching the basketball,” Golddiggers’ head coach Travis Rogers said in reviewing the campaign. “I feel like our shooting percentages this year improved, but our turnover rate was high.”
Rogers said senior leadership was a strong point coming into the season. James Pierce, Crew Rainey, and Tyler Williams represented that class.
“It set the tone and showed the young kids how to work hard,” Rogers said in describing that senior effect.
Shooting posed a concern for Rogers going into the campaign. Rogers said the team worked hard to have the right players taking the right shots from the right spots on the floor.
“As far as our system goes, we started to get guys to buy in,” Rogers said of the team’s evolution throughout the season.
He added players took the right shots, but depth posed a problem. The entire program consisted of only 12 players.
Lead-Deadwood defeated Bennett County 55-31 to open the season.
Victories over Oelrichs (75-29) and New Underwood (66-59) squared the Golddiggers’ record at 3-3.
An 83-58 setback to Belle Fourche started a nine-game skid for the Golddiggers. Lead-Deadwood conquered Newell 59-29 and improved to 4-12.
Lead-Deadwood brought a 4-16 record and number 7 seed into the region tournament.
The Golddiggers fell 84-31 to second-seeded Rapid City Christian to end their season.
Improved shooting was the biggest on-court highlight for Rogers this season.
He said the squad played really well at times, and players were better understanding the system.
Beau Wichterman grew a lot during the season and averaged roughly 10 points per game, Rogers said. “He started to step into a leadership role a little bit where, next year as a junior, he will be a leader,” Rogers said.
“I felt like all three seniors worked really hard,” Rogers said in describing the trio’s contributions.
Rogers said Williams averaged about eight rebounds per game, and Pierce worked really hard from the point guard spot. Rogers said Rainey was perhaps the team’s best overall player in terms of scoring, defense, and everything else.
“We’re going to have to back up this summer,” Rogers said. “We’re going to have to really do the fundamental stuff.”
Rogers said the X’s and O’s will take care of themselves as long as the players can take care of the ball.
Numbers will pose a concern for the foreseeable future. Rogers said, however, next season’s ninth-grade class has a hoped-for total of eight players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.