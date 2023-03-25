LD boys hoops.jpg

Lead-Deadwood senior Crew Rainey, drives to the hoop during a varsity basketball game during the                       2022-2023  season.

LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood varsity boys’ basketball team finished 4-17 during the 2022-2023 season that ended a 84-31 loss to Rapid City Christian in the first round of the Region 8A tournament.

“We have to get back to handling the basketball, catching the basketball,” Golddiggers’ head coach Travis Rogers said in reviewing the campaign. “I feel like our shooting percentages this year improved, but our turnover rate was high.”

