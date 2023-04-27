DEADWOOD — Lead-Deadwood dropped an 8-3 decision to St. Thomas More in a varsity high school game played Tuesday evening at Keene Park.
“We held it together for the most part,” said Golddiggers’ head coach Bob Nelson, whose team gave up a total of seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings. “There were some errors that contributed.”
Nelson’s team is now 0-3 on the season, and he said Lead-Deadwood needs to score more runs.
St. Thomas More claimed a 1-0, second-inning lead when Aidan Harris sprinted home on a wild pitch.
Sam Kooima’s walk, Jaxson Burleson’s single, and Drew Janke’s infield single loaded the bases with two outs in Lead-Deadwood’s third inning. Beau Wichterman’s single plated Kooima and Burleson to give the Golddiggers a 2-1 edge.
The visiting Cavaliers used a three-run fifth frame to go ahead 4-2. Harris and Seth Schcefbauer raced home when Holden Griswold reached base on an error.
A four-run sixth inning enabled St. Thomas More to extend its lead to 8-2. Spencer Johnnerben rapped a two-run single; two other runs scored on bases-loaded walks.
Ethan Hess scored the game’s final run for Lead-Deadwood when he came home on a Kooima sacrifice fly.
Burleson turned in a one-run, one-hit effort to pace the Golddiggers’ offense. Wichterman took the pitching loss.
Colby Konvalin claimed the pitching win for St. Thomas More. Harris scored two runs and collected three hits.
Nelson said the pitching staff (Kooima, Wichterman, and Janke) worked efficiently and fast.
“We’re trying to work out some ways to hitting better in practice, more situational live pitching,” Nelson said when asked for the biggest keys to increase scoring. He added many batters are not yet comfortable against certain types of pitches.
Brady Rantapaa said Lead-Deadwood made some simple mistakes in the decisive fifth and sixth innings. He added the Golddiggers improved a lot from their recent game against Rapid City Christian (a 10-6 setback on April 11 in Sturgis).
“We work pretty good as a team,” Rantapaa said. He added mistakes happen, and the key is to limit those.
Rantapaa is the Golddiggers’ first baseman and describes his on-field role as making catches and digging for the ball.
His role has not changed from last season to this one. “I’ve just grown older and realized more of what my role is throughout the season. It’s definitely improving,” Rantapaa said.
Preseason preparation for Rantapaa included fielding ground ball and spending time in the batting cage. He said players improve if they do those things every day.
“Let your game talk,” Rantapaa said when asked how he shows leadership to his less-experienced teammates. He cited the importance of being a good role model and setting a positive example.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.