Digger baseball falls to STM in home finale

DEADWOOD — Lead-Deadwood ended its high school baseball regular season by dropping a 5-3 decision to St. Thomas More, Thursday evening, at Keehn Park.
“We had only five strikeouts in seven innings,” Golddiggers’ head coach Bob Nelson said in describing his team at the plate. “We are showing improvement and growth, starting to come together as a family.”
St. Thomas More took a 1-0, first-inning lead when Cade Jacobson scored on Ryan Wotjik’s two-out double.
Cody Rakow singled in Lead-Deadwood’s fourth inning and advanced to third base on a Tyler Rohn single. Ryan Rantapaa reached on an infield single; Rakow sprinted home as the Golddiggers forged a 1-1 tie.
A Jake Siewart walk loaded the bases with no outs as the Golddiggers’ fourth inning continued. Jacob Smith walked to score Rohn and give Lead-Deadwood a 2-1 edge.
St. Thomas More responded with three runs in the fifth for a 4-2 advantage. Wotjik (RBI double) and Jake Matthes (RBI single) led the way.
Dawson Janke singled and stole second base to lead off the Golddigger fifth. He stole third base and came home on an errant throw to bring Lead-Deadwood within 4-3.
St. Thomas More restored a two-run lead (5-3) as Trey Herrboldt scored on a Matthes double.
Dawson Janke (single) and Rakow (hit by pitch) reached base in the Lead-Deadwood seventh, but the Golddiggers could draw no closer.
Lead-Deadwood (1-7) received one run and two hits from Dawson Janke; Siewart also added two hits. Rakow was tagged with the pitching loss.
Tyson Durham claimed the pitching win for St. Thomas More. Herrboldt scored two runs; Wotjik and Matthes each finished with one run and two hits.
“We played very clean baseball,” Nelson said in describing his team’s defense. He added Rakow pitched probably his best game in a Lead-Deadwood uniform.
The Golddiggers had edged Hot Springs 6-5 on Wednesday, May 19.
Lead-Deadwood will compete at the Region 4B playoffs that start Monday in Gregory. The seventh-seeded Golddiggers will face number 2 seed Gregory.
Third-seeded St. Thomas More faces number 6 seed Hot Springs, with fourth-seeded Winner-Colome to do battle with number 5 Chamberlain-Kimball-Lyman.
