Deer Mountain Ski Resort to reopen in 2022

LEAD — The 680-acre Deer Mountain Ski Resort located in Lead sold on May 21 to father-son investors Gerard and Alec Keating, who operate under the name of Keating Resources.
This resort provided enjoyment for tens of thousands of residents of South Dakota and neighboring states for 50 years before it closed in 2017 after ownership reverted to a lender.
Gerard Keating, CEO of Keating Resources, said that the 150-acre winter sports venue and lodge will reopen on Dec. 1, 2022, with one of the longest tubing runs in the USA, supported by a 750-foot-long Magic Carpet to be installed at a cost of $1 million.
“We look forward to bringing this historical venue back to its former glory,” Gerard Keating said.
In the meantime, 130 fully improved 1-to-3-acre mountainside home lots will be offered for sale in July.
The private gated community will be called Deer Mountain Village. Along with spectacular views, the lots will be delivered with asphalt roads, water, and electricity.
Keating said the location sells itself with four-season recreation opportunities minutes away including the 108-mile long Mickelson Trail, golf at Lead Country Club, 400 miles of ATV and snowmobile trails, fly fishing in Spearfish Creek, and on-site snow tubing and clubhouse.
