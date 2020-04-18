Decades later, free throw still echoes

SPEARFISH — What stands as the most memorable score in Black Hills State University men’s basketball history?
Fans of an earlier generation point to Dave Ruff’s free throw that capped the Yellow Jackets’ 80-79 win over Yankton College on Feb. 18, 1956. That effort at Cook Gymnasium ended a game lasting seven overtimes: setting a national record unmatched until 1981.
Ruff, 88, lives outside of Spearfish. Some memories have not dimmed over the ensuing 6 1/2 decades.
“It was really very exciting at the very end,” Ruff said. The score was 79-79 as he went to the free throw line after being fouled with no time left.
“There were a bunch of elbows flying, and everyone was grabbing for the rebound,” Ruff recalled in describing the play sending him to the line. “In the process, the referees felt that I was fouled, so I got the free throw to make.”
Ruff recalled feeling calm at the line, and he said a short prayer. “I had complete confidence that I would make the free throw, and it would be done,” he said.
The free throw set off an explosion of yelling and happiness from the Yellow Jackets’ side.
“We ran off of the court into the dressing room. Everyone was just so happy that it was finally over,” Ruff added.
Another memory Ruff shared occurred in the locker room. He jokingly related how head coach Bob Fullerton asked why Ruff did not attempt the second free throw.
The 6-foot-2 Ruff recalled he was not a really proficient scorer, with his strengths leaning more toward defense and rebounding. He was a backup center to 6-6 Jerry Groeneveld.
“Both my dad and mother were there at that game,” said Ruff, who grew up in the Vale area. “I remember it was very satisfying to know that they were there.”
Former Yankton College player Dennis Reinmuth penned a story of that game for the November-December 2006 issue of Dakotiana magazine. It noted Black Hills State led 41-29 at halftime.
Reinmuth made two free throws with four seconds left in regulation to create a 63-63 tie and force overtime. His two free throws late in the first overtime forced a 69-69 tie and a second extra session.
The Reinmuth story noted Black Hills State played a sagging zone defense, with Yankton using a stalling offense so it could take a last-second shot. The Greyhounds missed those next three attempts — one per overtime — and the score was 70-70 after four overtimes.
Black Hills State changed defenses in the fifth overtime, which ended in a 77-77 tie. The score was 79-79 after six extra periods and with seconds remaining before Ruff ended it.
Backslapping and euphoria dominated the Yellow Jackets’ locker room for a while. That was followed by the exhaustion coming from playing the equivalent of almost two consecutive games. Ruff said the spectators were exhausted as well.
Spearfish native Bruce Johnson played all 75 minutes: two 20-minute halves, plus seven five-minute overtime periods.
Additional media attention found Ruff a few days after the game. A writer from a sports magazine phoned Ruff and sought information.
Ruff agreed that free throw was the biggest highlight of his college basketball career. He played on intramural teams while at Montana.
Other fond Spearfish memories for Ruff included some of his classes, Dr. Cecil Haight, campus life, and the bonding that Jonas Hall residents created.
How much different would Ruff’s memories of that game had been, if Yankton had won?
“I don’t think it would have been a significant event, one way or the other, in my life,” he said.
Ruff had served as a paratrooper before leaving the service in November 1955. He registered as a Black Hills State freshman and stayed here for 1 1/2 years.
It was then to the University of Montana (Missoula). Ruff spent three years there and earned a Forestry degree before graduating in 1959.
Ruff worked with the Forest Service for 28 years, working in locales like Alaska, northern California, and Colorado. He and his wife retired in 1990 and had a home built in Spearfish.
College basketball, as one can guess, has undergone radical change in the last 6 1/2 decades. Ruff said most team members came from the local area at that time, and no shot clock was used.
The team essentially used two offensive plays and a zone-type defense. Road-trip practices ended with Fullerton having his players stay in their rooms and think about nothing but basketball for 30 minutes.
That local representation meant the crowds following the team came mostly from places like Lead, Sturgis, Vale, and Spearfish, Ruff recalled.
“We traveled around in a couple of, kind of, limousines that they had at the university,” Ruff said. Fullerton drove one of those vehicles, as did assistant coach Cliff Papik.
“I enjoyed being part of the team. I thought we were pretty bonded; we enjoyed our coaches,” Ruff said.
Two other college basketball games have been known to span seven overtimes.
A 1981 game between Bradley and Cincinnati ended with Cincinnati winning the Division I game 75-73.
Skidmore College outlasted Southern Vermont 128-123 in a Division III game in 2010.
