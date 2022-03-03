Deadwood Snowcross Friday and Saturday

DEADWOOD — Friday and Saturday, the 10th annual Deadwood ISOC Amsoil Championship Snocross event hits the track at the Days of ‘76 Event Complex in Deadwood.
Pro snowmobile riders get massive air on specialized high-performance snowmobiles at the premier race event of the season.
Picture a competition of speed, agility and skill between many contenders at once, all on the same track, right here in Historic Deadwood. The custom built track consists of tight turns, steep jumps, obstacles and banked corners. Riders race at speeds up to 60 miles per hour.
Live racing begins Friday morning, with gates opening at 8:30 a.m., and the final race will be at 9 p.m.
Action continues Saturday, with gates opening at 8 a.m., and the final race beginning at 8:55 p.m.
Tickets are still on sale for this rescheduled event (originally scheduled for Jan. 28-29).
All passes issued for the original dates will be honored for the rescheduled dates.
Parking onsite at the Days of ‘76 Event Complex is limited.
No outside coolers or beverages will be allowed, as well as no propane/fuel heaters. All outside bags are subject to search.
